Public Health

U.S. CDC investigating nearly 70 cruise ships hit by COVID-19 cases

 3 days ago

(Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday...

Portugal’s COVID-19 cases hit new highs, hospitals not as strained

LISBON (Reuters) – Portugal reported on Tuesday a record 17,172 new coronavirus infections, although the rate was about half the level of the worst surge at the start of the year and hospitalisations were an even smaller fraction of that. Official data showed the fast-spreading Omicron variant already represented...
U.S. CDC recommends against cruise travel as COVID-19 cases resurge

(Reuters) -The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people should avoid cruise travel regardless of vaccination status, following a jump in onboard COVID-19 cases, in a major blow to the industry that has been ravaged by the pandemic. The CDC on Thursday raised its COVID-19 Travel Health Notice...
Greece introduces new coronavirus curbs as Omicron pushes cases up

ATHENS (Reuters) – Greece is introducing new restrictions on the hospitality sector from Thursday, bringing forward measures planned for early January as coronavirus infections surge. The decision came a day after authorities announced a new daily record of 21,657 cases, more than double compared to Monday. Authorities said the...
A man who tested positive for Omicron variant says 15

Costumed attendees take a break during Anime NYC at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on November 20.Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images. A man who tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant says 15 of his friends are also sick. The man and a group of...
REVEALED: A third of America's 43 Omicron COVID cases had their booster shots as Fauci says he's 'continuing to evaluate' whether two shots are sufficient to qualify as 'fully vaccinated'

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that authorities are 'continuing to evaluate' whether a booster shot will be required to be considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as new CDC figures show that a third of Omicron cases had booster shots. 'For official requirements, it's still two...
CDC Changes Guidelines, Shortening Quarantine If You Get COVID

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In the wake of the Christmas holiday, there is a sudden demand for COVID-19 tests as Omicron surges in the nation. In some testing places, there are long lines, with hundreds of Minnesotans waiting to learn if they’re infected and need to stay away from others. Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control is cutting its COVID isolation guidance by half if you’re positive. If you test positive, regardless of vaccination status, you only have to stay home for five days instead of 10. “Our science is advancing, and oftentimes changes are good changes, meaning that we’re learning things and...
