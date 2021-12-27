ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can’t face the thought of that leftover booze? Savvy mum shows how to savour every drop of wine and save money

By Kate Kulniece
 4 days ago

NOW that the guests have left - finally - you are faced with a messy kitchen and living room to sort out, with your loving partner, of course.

There's gift wrapping paper everywhere, gingerbread crumbs hiding in all the nooks and crannies of your sofa, bits of cold roasted chicken sitting on the plates untouched.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kggLS_0dWodd9s00
This easy trick will make sure the expensive wine doesn't go to waste! Credit: Tiktok/@swanbranduk

In the midst of the festive celebration, you also now realise you opened one too many bottles of wine.

Maybe you're about to start Dry January, have a New Year's resolution or simply want to give your liver a chance to recover from all the booze consumed in the last few days - whatever the case, the idea of finishing those bottles of wine doesn't seem tempting.

But you also don't seem too keen to throw them away - after all, who gets rid of wine?!

Don't head to the kitchen sink just yet - as a savvy TikToker has just shared a simple trick to make sure the wine doesn't go to waste, even when you don't feel like drinking it.

''Pour the wine into an ice cube tray - and freeze it!'' says @swanbranduk.

After a couple of hours, your frozen wine cubes will be ready to be used.

Although you could just savour it as a boozy ice lolly - make sure your kids don't mistake it for a berry-flavoured treat - there are a few others ways to then use the frozen beverage.

These flavourful little cubes, the video points out, are ideal for cooking and go especially well in savoury dishes, such as risotto, hearty stews and soups, as well as desserts.

On the topic of leftovers, how about trying this new 'chef mic' hack? You’ve been reheating your leftovers wrong – and it only takes one item to fix it.

Wondering how to save some money and help the environment at the same time? Well, this woman eats strangers' leftover food.

Heading to stock up on groceries? You might want to read this first! ''I’m an ex-supermarket worker and this is the stomach churning stuff they never tell you.''

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hbrQz_0dWodd9s00
This way you'll be able to savour every last drop! Credit: Tiktok/@swanbranduk

Comments / 1

