HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County EMS and the Reno County Sheriff's Department were called to the scene of a two-vehicle accident Wednesday evening. The SO reports that 30-year-old Brennan Stelling of Sterling was driving north on Hodge Road just after 5 p.m. when he failed to yield at the intersection of 4th Avenue and hit a westbound vehicle driven by 59-year-old Kristy Ketchum of Sylvia.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO