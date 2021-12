Iowa State University Extension is hosting a series of 14 Crop Advantage meetings across Iowa. Northwest Iowa crops specialist, Joel DeJong says it’s a chance to brush up on your knowledge. “Farmers like every industry need to continually learn and improve. Any industry that doesn’t improve and doesn’t get better has a tendency to die,” DeJong says. “And although people will still need to eat — we need to be productive, we need to be competitive and we need to look at that on a world basis. So, we need to get better at that all the time, and that’s one of the goals of what we do.”

