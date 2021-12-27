ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Lamont announces free COVID-19 at-home tests to be distributed across Connecticut as demand spikes for testing

By Daniela Altimari, Hartford Courant
 3 days ago

Facing a spike in cases driven by the omicron variant, the state will distribute 3 million at-home COVID-19 tests free of charge by the end of the week, Gov. Ned Lamont said Monday.

The Democratic governor provided few specifics about exactly where residents can collect the tests and how they would be distributed. State officials said those details are still being finalized but will likely be handled on the local level.

The announcement comes amid long waits at mass COVID-19 testing sites and a shortage of retail test kits. The state will also distribute 6 million N95 masks as part of the effort to quell the current surge in coronavirus cases.

“This is how we continue to manage our way through omicron,’' said Lamont, who spoke during a video teleconference Monday afternoon from Florida, where he is on vacation.

Testing, along with improved treatments for those who contract the virus provide the best way to “making sure we can manage our hospitalizations, keep our schools open, keep our economy open and keep you safe,’' Lamont said.

The total cost of the coronavirus tests is approximately $18.5 million and will be funded through federal funds, state officials said.

The state will provide the tests to municipal public safety officials or local health authorities to distribute, said Connecticut Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani. “It’s going to be up to our municipal partners to determine how that distribution will work,’' she said.

The first allocation will include the distribution of 500,000 kits — each containing two tests for a total of one million tests — that will be designated for the general public. The state has purchased another one million kits — each containing two tests for a total of two million tests — that will be distributed to K-12 schools statewide.

The state Department of Public Health, the Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, and the Connecticut National Guard will oversee the distribution of the kits, with support from regional and local emergency management teams. This initiative also will include the distribution of N95 masks.

The state Department of Education is coordinating distribution of the test kits and masks to schools, which will begin in early January.

Lamont said the testing and masking efforts are an essential part of his goal to ensure schools remain open once students return from winter break on Jan. 3. “It’s a number one priority for me,’' he said. “Anything we can do to keep our schools open is really key.’'

Several other states have taken similar steps to hand out test kits. In Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker announced earlier this month that the state was distributing free tests to residents in 102 communities that have the highest percentage of residents living below the poverty line. In New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration secured 10 million additional coronavirus tests; two million of those are earmarked for public school districts. Colorado is mailing test kits to people in that state who request them.

The federal government has promised to provide half a billion in-home tests free of charge but the effort will roll out in phases, with the first delivery not arriving until January.

“It’s great having the federal government as your partner,’' Lamont said. “I know they made promises in terms of 500 million fast tests...but in the meantime, we’ve tried to take the lead ourselves....I just can’t wait for them.”

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says testing is critically important to reducing the spread of the virus.

In the early days of the pandemic, appointments at mass-testing sites were hard to get and at-home tests had not become widely available. But now, nearly two years later, test kits can still be difficult to procure.

At-home tests generally provide results within 15 minutes. But at a cost of as much as $20 to $30 for two, the kits are expensive and are sold out at many retail locations.

Dr. Ulysses Wu, an infectious disease specialist at Hartford HealthCare, warned about the high rate of false negative results on at-home tests but said they can nonetheless play a role in combatting COVID-19.

“Testing is definitely a part of this fight,” Wu said. “We’ve talked about boosters, we’ve talked about vaccinations, we’ve talked about masking, we’ve talked about social distancing. … And yes, testing is also a part of that.”

Mass-testing sites saw an influx of people in the days leading up to Christmas, with people seeking results to determine if they could safely gather for the holidays.

Juthani, the public health commissioner, said she expects the test kits ordered by the state to begin arriving on Thursday but urged residents to be patient as municipal leaders established a system for distribution.

In Rocky Hill, municipal leaders are planning to begin handing out the testing kits Thursday afternoon at both Fire Station One and Town Hall. Initially, distribution will be limited to residents with an immediate need, such as individuals and families who believe that they might have been exposed or have been experiencing symptoms or those who traveled over the holidays and have been experiencing symptoms.

Juthani said she understands some people are desperate to obtain a COVID-19 test. “We are still in a rolling out phase and every community is going to be slightly different,’' she said. “We really do need people to have some patience to be able to work with municipalities as they try and work all this out.”

Courant Staff Writer Alex Putterman contributed to this story.

