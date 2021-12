BOARDMAN, Ohio – Citing a shortage of staff, Aqua Pazzo restaurant has announced that it will be closed tonight and New Year’s Eve. “Aqua Pazzo cannot perform to the best of its abilities due to staff shortages,” the restaurant said in an email. “We tried every possible way to get thorough the next few days but found it an impossible task… We were looking forward to an amazing New Year’s Eve with you all, but we will see you next week instead.”

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO