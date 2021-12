Members of Congress are actually making a lot of moves with respect to bringing regulations to the digital currency ecosystem including key areas such as stablecoins. As the request for functional stablecoin regulation heats up across the board, a US Treasury Official, Nellie Liang has advocated for the introduction of policy guidelines on the unique class of digital assets by the American Congress. The call from Liang, who currently serves as the Under Secretary was further propounded following the claims of ‘potentially big risk’ when using stablecoins.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO