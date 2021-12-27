ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Android 13 will reportedly let you set language preferences for each app

By Joe Rice-Jones
knowtechie.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven though Android 12 hasn’t reached the majority of devices yet, Android 13 features are already leaking. Those come courtesy of XDA Developers, who detail a few new features for the upcoming mobile operating system. Some of these leaked features include per-app language settings, more control over the...

knowtechie.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Language#Apps#Smart Phone#Xda Developers#Tare
