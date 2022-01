Phoenixville Public Library will host a free virtual presentation by Michael Montanye, Clinical Coordinator for Paoli Hospital Sleep Medicine Services, on Monday, Jan. 3, at 7 p.m. His presentation on the connections between sleep and health will focus on what sleep is, the importance of sleep as part of a healthy lifestyle and preventive medicine, signs and symptoms of sleep disorders, and tips for proper sleep hygiene. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/sleep-and-health or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information or assistance with using Zoom.

