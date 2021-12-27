ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Project Annie prepped for their annual Christmas giveaway

By Shniece Archer
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WcH6k_0dWoYqYs00

Christmas is just a few hours away and some are wondering if they've made on Santa's nice list.

There's one non profit that Santa never forgets to leave presents for.

"Coming back to help and see the need to those we are here."

That's one of the reasons Jennifer Williams continues to be a volunteer for Project Annie.

For the past 20 years she's given her time preparing hot holiday meals for people in Frenchtown. Williams says there's nothing like helping a community you were once apart of.

"I lived in this neighborhood long long time ago."

Williams says it feels good that she can come and give back.

"I believe in when you make it or you do well that you reach back and help those behind you."

The mission of Project Annie is to help others and for the past 23 years its became a staple in the community.

Annie Johnson is the Director of Project Annie.She says the Lord gave her this vision.

"The Lord told me to come down here and he helped me bought this building and he said feed his people."

For decades Miss Annie has been doing just that….feeding thousands of people during the holiday season.

Today the non profit is prepping for their annual Christmas meal giveaway.

"We did greens, onions, bell pepper, and green corn on the cob."

And Miss Annie says they have a lot more to prepare.

On Christmas Day their expecting over a thousand people.

Johnson says there's nothing better than spending her holidays helping others.

"I'm glad that through the community that I can help them. Without the community behind me I couldn't do this."

On Christmas Day, Project Annie will be gave away hot free Christmas meals from 11 am to 2pm at 625 West 4th Avenue.

