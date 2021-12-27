ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'Bridgerton's' second season set for March 25

By Verne Gay verne.gay@newsday.com
Newsday
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Bridgerton," the Netflix hit that shattered streaming records its first season, will return for a second season on March 25, the service announced late Friday. The first Netflix series from Shondaland — Chris Van Dusen, its showrunner, is a longtime associate of...

www.newsday.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on December 13

If you're looking for a good movie to watch on Netflix, then a great way to get started is to crowdsource who is watching what by looking at the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, which tracks the most-watched movies on the streaming service. The list for Monday, Dec. 13 is topped by The Unforgivable, a heavy legal drama starring Sandra Bullock. It's followed by the 2017 faith drama The Shack at No. 2, the very Australian kids' movie Back to the Outback at No. 3, and the Gerard Butler-Jamie Foxx vigilante thriller Law Abiding Citizen at No. 4. The very British kids' movie Peter Rabbit 2 rounds out the top 5.
TV SHOWS
KXAN

What shows are coming to Netflix in January 2022?

(ABC4) – It’s that time of the month again! With December coming to an end, it’s the perfect time to queue up and get your watchlist together for movies and shows that will be premiering on Netflix next month. For those that had the chance to check out our list of movies that premiered on […]
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

Netflix’s hilarious new documentary celebrates 2021 finally ending

Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: COVID tests in stock, $177 Roomba, Philips Hue sale, more This weekend, the miserable year that was 2021 mercifully comes to a close. COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise as the Omicron variant becomes the dominant strain. Flights are being canceled left and right as Americans try to get back home after the holidays. Even Wolverine could not escape the virus, as Hugh Jackman announced on Instagram this week that he tested positive. With days to go, 2021 is still finding new ways to disappoint us. That’s why this might be the perfect time to...
MOVIES
shondaland.com

It’s the First Anniversary of 'Bridgerton!'

Dear readers, December 25 marks the one year anniversary of the premiere of the first season of Bridgerton on Netflix, so let us join in the celebration to say happy first anniversary, Bridgerton fans!. And while we couldn’t be more excited about the success the Shondaland series has had in...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shonda Rhimes
showbizjunkies.com

‘Atlanta’ Season 3 Set to Premiere in March 2022

FX’s critically acclaimed comedy Atlanta will finally to the network’s primetime schedule on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 10pm ET/PT. Delays due to scheduling conflicts and Covid-19 postponed season three which will arrive four years after the premiere of season two. FX has already given the series a...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Bridgerton’: Netflix Sets Season 2 Premiere Date, Reveals More Plot Details – Watch Announcement

On Christmas Day 2020, Netflix launched Shondaland’s first series for the streamer, Bridgerton, a Regency England drama that became a worldwide phenomenon. To mark the one-year anniversary of the hugely popular series’ premiere, Netflix and Shondaland today are revealing the premiere date for Bridgerton’s upcoming second season. It will debut Friday, March 25. Along with the Season 2 premiere date announcement, delivered by several Bridgerton returning and new cast members (you can watch it below), Netflix has provided the most detailed synopsis yet of the new season, based on The Viscount Who Loved Me, the second of Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton novels...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Education#Squid#Regency
The Independent

Stay Close review: There are as many clichés as characters in Netflix’s new thriller

The real mystery in Netflix’s thriller series Stay Close is how to avoid all the clichés. There are as many of them in the Harlan Coben adaptation as there are characters. “I feel it in my piss!” yells a middle-aged cockney. “Bags. Car. Can you help me?” staccatos a breathy, flustered mum as she brings in the groceries. “There’s no discount for cops,” growls a bald, thick-set bouncer at a strip club/crime scene. If you need any more clues about how to feel or what to think when watching this series, don’t worry: the score will help you out.The eight-parter...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

Netflix fans are going wild over this forgotten psychological thriller

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: $179 AirPods Pro, $20 Philips Sonicare toothbrush, KN95 masks made in USA, more If you’ve checked out the list that Netflix maintains on a regular basis of the top movies on the streaming platform in the US, you’ve likely been greeted with some surprises. Buzzy new Netflix originals like The Unforgivable and Red Notice, for example, sit alongside forgotten theatrical releases from years ago, like 2009’s Law Abiding Citizen. The latter was actually added to Netflix earlier this month. Which is probably why it pretty quickly shot up the Top 10 list — to near the top of...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Netflix Top 10: All Other Films Looking Up At ‘Don’t Look Up’; ‘The Witcher’ Beguiles TV Side

It’s a bird! It’s a plane!! No, it’s a … comet heading right toward us!!! Adam McKay’s star-laden Don’t Look Up leads the Netflix Top 10 movie list for the week ending December 26, as viewers sat tight and assessed to the tune of 111 million hours in the pic’s first week. In the film, astronomy grad student Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an astounding discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system. The problem — it’s on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? No one really seems to care. Turns...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
India
NewsBreak
Netflix
BGR.com

People have spent an insane amount of time watching the #1 show on Netflix this week

In answer to the insufferable question of whether Netflix would ever have its own Game of Thrones, and which of its original series might justify such a designation, I think we have a definitive answer. To the extent, of course, that this is an even interesting question to begin with. At this point, though, the answer is clear: You’d have to give the nod to The Witcher, the fantasy series based on Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s book franchise of the same name.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This emotional new Netflix movie has a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes

It’s virtually impossible to keep up with all of the new originals on Netflix. This week alone, Netflix is adding 19 original movies and shows to its library. Unfortunately, the nonstop deluge of new content makes it easy to miss some worthwhile additions. That seems to be what happened to Mixtape, which is a new movie on Netflix that came out on Friday, December 3rd.
MOVIES
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
IGN

Every Cancelled and Ending TV Show Announced in 2021

Here's a list of all of the TV shows that have been cancelled or announced to be ending in 2021 so far. When a series is abruptly cancelled before it's able to wrap up its story, it could be for a number of reasons: ratings, budget, or casting complications. On the other hand, shows such as Netflix's The Crown and AMC's The Walking Dead have announced in advance when they're ending, allowing both shows to go out on their own terms and hopefully craft a series finale with a satisfying conclusion. Which shows are you sad to see coming to an end?
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Is Losing a True-Crime Staple This Week

Netflix's true-crime library is about to get a little smaller with the upcoming departure of one staple title. When Netflix unveiled its incoming December 2021 titles at the end of November, it also released its outgoing titles, revealing that Forensic Files Collections 1-9 will be leaving the platform on Friday, Dec. 31. All 376 episodes of the hit true-crime series currently available on Netflix are set to leave, unfortunately.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy