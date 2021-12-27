'Bridgerton's' second season set for March 25

On Christmas Day 2020, Netflix launched Shondaland’s first series for the streamer, Bridgerton, a Regency England drama that became a worldwide phenomenon. To mark the one-year anniversary of the hugely popular series’ premiere, Netflix and Shondaland today are revealing the premiere date for Bridgerton’s upcoming second season. It will debut Friday, March 25.
Along with the Season 2 premiere date announcement, delivered by several Bridgerton returning and new cast members (you can watch it below), Netflix has provided the most detailed synopsis yet of the new season, based on The Viscount Who Loved Me, the second of Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton novels...
