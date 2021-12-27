ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Child tax credits: Here’s how to get any missed payments

By Nexstar Media Wire, Tracy Bloom
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CHqlE_0dWoYUL000

( KTLA ) – The IRS issued the sixth and final monthly installment of the advance child tax credits last week to more than 36 million households.

But while millions of families received payments of up to $300 per child each month since July, some eligible families have yet to see a penny. Others haven’t received all of the money.

Those qualifying parents may instead wind up getting some or all of the child tax credit next year as a single payment after they file their 2021 federal tax return.

To receive the funds, these individuals should claim the entire amount or any missing payments on their 2021 federal tax return when they file next year, the IRS said in a news release .

“This includes families who don’t normally need to file a return,” the release stated.

On top of any missing installments, the lump-sum payment will also contain the last half of the expanded child tax credit. Parents who have already received all monthly payments will still be eligible for the second half of their credit.

Under the American Rescue Plan approved this year, half of the child tax credit was paid in advance to qualifying families who submitted 2019 or 2020 federal income tax returns, or who signed up on the IRS’s non-filers tool online .

To date, the federal government has sent out more than 200 million payments worth at least $93 billion total, according to the IRS. The money was distributed on July 15, Aug. 13, Sept. 15, Oct. 15, Nov. 15 and Dec. 15.

All eligible households — even those who have been receiving payments since they began in July — must claim the child tax credit on their 2021 tax return in order to receive the rest of the funds.

“Families who received advance payments will need to file a 2021 tax return and compare the advance Child Tax Credit payments they received in 2021 with the amount of the Child Tax Credit they can properly claim on their 2021 tax return,” the news release noted.

The IRS says it is sending out a letter next month with information that will help taxpayers reconcile the advance tax relief.

For the entire year, the expanded credits work out to as much as $3,600 for each child under the age of 6, and as much as $3,000 per child 6 to 17 years old.

The previous child tax credit capped out at $2,000 for the entire year and did not include those aged 17.

The IRS provided more information on child tax credits and taxes earlier this month. Further details about the expanded payments, including other resources, can be found on the IRS website .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

Thousands of new stimulus checks are going out through Dec. 31 -- find out who gets one

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - With 2021 set to end so, too, is the run on stimulus check payments. One of the most popular features of the American Rescue Plan was the money it sent directly to the American people. The bill, signed into law by President Joe Biden back in March, delivered $1,400 payments to most Americans. It also expanded the federal Child Tax Credit program and delivered the first half of the expanded credit to families in the form of monthly payments from July through December.
BALTIMORE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advance Tax#Federal Income Tax#Ktla#The American Rescue Plan#The Child Tax Credit
BGR.com

How to sign up for 2022 stimulus checks worth up to $8,000

At some point in January, negotiations will resume in the Senate over President Biden’s stalled legislation that will, among other things, fund 12 more months of child tax credit stimulus checks. For now, though, 2022 is shaping up to be nothing like 2021 on the stimulus check front. This is not to say that there won’t be any such related benefits available for Americans — just not at the cadence everyone benefitted from this year. One such example of what’s coming next year? The Child and Dependent Care Credit, which taxpayers can take advantage of when they file their federal income tax return in just a few months’ time.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
BGR.com

$1,400 stimulus check deadline is days away – see if you get one

The stimulus check-filled year of 2021 is about to come to a close, with just four days before we turn the page on the calendar and the whole picture along these lines changes completely. For now, there will be no more monthly child tax credit payments in 2022. Although, taxpayers will get to claim a stimulus-related tax break when they file their federal tax return as soon as next month. On that score, the IRS is prepping a big mailout of letters that you’ll need to use in order to do so. And the tax agency is also racing to finish a final mailout of a specific kind of stimulus check. It’s called a plus-up payment, and the last ones are going out before the end of this week.
INCOME TAX
Republic Monitor

Plus-Up Payments Available For Americans, Sign Up Now To Qualify

People who hadn’t yet filed their 2020 tax returns in March 2021 received a round of stimulus money. Pandemic costs drained many Americans’ bank accounts in 2019 and 2020, especially those living in the United States. Some people may have received less money than they were entitled to because of outdated tax returns.
INCOME TAX
MarketRealist

How to File Taxes Without a W-2 Ahead of January 31

After the start of the new year, you might want to get a jump on filing your 2021 taxes, especially if you’re expecting to get a big return. However, employers have until Jan. 31 to get your W-2 to you. If you don’t want to wait, there are some things you should know about how to file taxes without a W-2.
INCOME TAX
leedaily.com

2022 Tax Season: IRS talks about refunds and how to claim them?

The IRS has made a couple of law changes during 2021 and the impacts of those changes will be prominent in 2022. It is most likely that the change is going to be small but make a positive contribution for many Americans. The expanded child tax credit payments will directly...
INCOME TAX
KXAN

KXAN

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy