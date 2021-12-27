ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Woman's Anti-Mask Rant at Grocery Store Employee Torn Apart by Lawyer

By Kate Fowler
 3 days ago
Woman in video cited California's discrimination laws while being told to leave, but lawyer Michael Mandell explained why she's...

GG
3d ago

If a person have the "right" to not wear a mask then a business has the RIGHT to not let you in NO SHIRTS, NO SHOES, NO MASK, NO SERVICE 🤷🏾‍♀️

Paul Ziegler
3d ago

Stores , Bars and Restaurants are NOT Public places. They are private businesses licensed to sell to the public and they CAN refuse service. And set standards.

Lamont Sible Jr
3d ago

Ask nurses at the hospital how mamy times they tell family members they have to wear a mask in the hospital, then the family member spits on them. It happens too often. (also, throwing bodily fluids on another person is a criminal act)

