Woman's Anti-Mask Rant at Grocery Store Employee Torn Apart by Lawyer
Woman in video cited California's discrimination laws while being told to leave, but lawyer Michael Mandell explained why she's...www.newsweek.com
Woman in video cited California's discrimination laws while being told to leave, but lawyer Michael Mandell explained why she's...www.newsweek.com
If a person have the "right" to not wear a mask then a business has the RIGHT to not let you in NO SHIRTS, NO SHOES, NO MASK, NO SERVICE 🤷🏾♀️
Stores , Bars and Restaurants are NOT Public places. They are private businesses licensed to sell to the public and they CAN refuse service. And set standards.
Ask nurses at the hospital how mamy times they tell family members they have to wear a mask in the hospital, then the family member spits on them. It happens too often. (also, throwing bodily fluids on another person is a criminal act)
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 131