Woman's Anti-Mask Rant at Grocery Store Employee Torn Apart by Lawyer

A woman was kicked off a Delta flight Thursday and arrested by the feds after she verbally attacked another passenger on the plane to Atlanta, authorities said. Patricia Cornwall allegedly harassed a man for not wearing a mask while he was eating and drinking. But in a video captured by another passenger Cornwall appears to not be wearing a mask properly either. In the footage, Cornwall tells the man to “Put your fucking mask on!” In return, he told her to “sit down, Karen!” Eventually, Cornwall slaps the man, and crew members try to restrain her. Delta released a statement saying that the company has “zero tolerance for unruly behavior.”

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO