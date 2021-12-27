ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Social media ‘echo chambers’ radicalize people, make them more likely to turn violent

By StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26MO86_0dWoYRgp00

LOS ANGELES, Calif. ( StudyFinds.org ) Social media “echo chambers” can be an ideologically reinforcing place for some, since their morals match everyone else’s in the group. However, a new study finds these places online also lead to radicalization.

Researchers from the University of Southern California say members of online communities whose views constantly receive positive reinforcement from others are also more likely to become violent. Understanding how some people become radicalized online has become a priority for security services, especially since the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Now, scientists have narrowed down what kind of language people who are at risk of becoming radicalized use in their posts, some of whom may be willing to die defending their group’s values.

“In our research, we find that the more people are in morally homogeneous environments, the more likely they are to resort to radical means to defend themselves and their values,” says study author Dr. Mohammad Atari in a media release .

Examining incels in the ‘bubble’

The researchers examined more than 25 million internet posts on Gab, a social media network that typically attracts far-right users, including voices like Richard Spencer and Alex Jones. They found users were more likely to use derogatory language against other groups if their posts aligned with others on Gab.

In another study, the team analyzed 900,000 posts from an online community on Reddit, created for people who identify as “involuntary celibates.” Incels are people who are generally unable to attract a romantic or sexual partner despite desiring one and frequently post hateful or violent comments about the opposite sex.

In this study as well, the researchers find people who believe their views match up with a wider group are more likely to become radicalized.

“People who find themselves in a ‘bubble’ — so to speak — wherein their ideas, beliefs, and values are strongly reinforced, could go on to form a visceral bond with their ingroup,” Dr. Atari says. “In these situations, people might engage in radical acts to defend their ingroup, ranging in intensity from an outrage-filled tweet to attacking a federal building.”

A place where no one disagrees is ‘not a great environment’

Study authors carried out three more studies to see whether leading people to believe that their group, whether made up or real, shared the same moral views would increase their radical intentions. Participants who believed their views had the support of their peers were “much more likely” to display radical behavior to protect and, to a lesser extent, fight or die for the group.

The team notes their data mainly comes from people inside the United States and may not reflect a global trend.

“What I am more convinced of is that putting yourself in an extremely homogeneous environment wherein nobody disagrees with your values , or cheers ‘hell yeah!’, is not a great environment to be in,” Dr. Atari concludes, “and it might even radicalize you.”

The findings are published in the journal Social Psychological and Personality Science .

South West News Service writer Tom Campbell contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Group#Radicalization#Radicalized#Social Psychological#Language
MIT Technology Review

How to save our social media by treating it like a city

Being on social media can feel a bit like living in a new kind of city. It’s the greatest city in the world. Millions of people can do things their parents never dreamed of. They can live together, play together, learn together. The city is a marvel. But it’s...
KETV.com

Doctors embrace social media, hoping to connect with younger people

OMAHA, Neb. — Doctors are embracing social media during the pandemic by posting information on Twitter and Instagram. CHI Health has joined in and is drafting up ideas to reach younger people. According to doctors, younger people are suffering the most COVID-19 infections in the Omaha Metro. "We're seeing...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
The Independent

Hundreds of people self-isolating share experiences of Christmas with Covid on social media

Hundreds of thousands of people have been forced to isolate on Christmas Day due to the surge in coronavirus cases in recent weeks. According to the latest government data, more than 300,000 cases were reported in just the last three days - meaning many have had to cancel Christmas plans and are suddenly spending the festive period indoors and alone. Health secretary Sajid Javid recently shortened the coronavirus self-isolation period from 10 to seven days in the run-up to Christmas for people who have negative lateral flow test results on days six and seven.He said the change has been introduced...
INTERNET
The Independent

People who are into astrology are more likely to be narcissistic, study finds

Whether you know your sun sign from your moon sign, you go into hiding when Mercury is in retrograde or if reading your horoscope is one of your favourite pastimes, new research has found that you could have a narcissistic personality trait.The finding is from a recent study published in the March 2022 issue of the journal, Personality and Individual Differences.The study was conducted by psychologists from Lund University in Sweden, and found that those who believed in astrology were more likely to be narcissistic and have lower IQ levels.Most (87 per cent) of the study’s 264 participants were female,...
SWEDEN
sierranewsonline.com

Social Media Class Led by Anne Driscoll Offered through Oakhurst Chamber

OAKHURST–If you know, you know. If you don’t, you need to. Social media can be an incredible time suck or the biggest boon your business has ever seen. It all depends on you. The feeling of being overwhelmed and not knowing where to start is real. With Facebook,...
The Independent

‘I had a Black friend’: Lawmaker’s tone deaf tweet on racism gets blasted on Twitter

Republican lawmaker Patricia Morgan is at the centre of a controversy after she tweeted that she had lost a Black friend due to critical race theory.In a tweet on Tuesday, the Rhode Island state representative said: “I had a black friend. I liked her and I think she liked me, too. But now she is hostile and unpleasant.”“I am sure I didn’t do anything to her, except be white. Is that what teachers and our political leaders really want for our society? Divide us because of our skin color? #CRT” she added.I had a black friend. I liked her...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Louise Minchin: Jailing of my stalker sends ‘clear message’ to those who make violent threats on social media

Louise Minchin, the BBC television presenter, has said the jailing of her stalker sends a "clear message to people on social media who make violent threats". Ex-soldier Carl Davies, 44, was sentenced to two years and eight months after posting multiple "intimidating" messages "intended to maximise fear and distress" to Ms Minchin and her teenage daughter Mia's social media accounts over four days between July 14 and 17 2020.
Daily Mail

Former ABC News producer who claims she was harassed by Chris Cuomo says CNN's internal review is 'insufficient' as ratings in the suspended host's 9pm slot spike 20% in his absence

A former news producer who accused Chris Cuomo of sexual harassment has dismissed CNN's internal investigation into his support for his beleaguered brother, as the network finds that ratings have soared since their star anchor was suspended. Cuomo, 51, was placed on an indefinite suspension on Tuesday - a day...
PUBLIC SAFETY
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

America's biggest vaccine holdouts aren't Republicans - they're young people who think COVID only poses a risk to the elderly, new data analysis finds

Americans who've avoided getting a COVID vaccine are more likely to have done so because they're young, and not because they're right wing, recent data analysis has found. Professor Anthony DiMaggio, who works in the political science department at Lehigh University, said the contrast in vaccination updates between Americans aged over 65 and under was far more marked than the difference in shot uptake between Democrats and Republicans.
PHARMACEUTICALS
KXAN

KXAN

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy