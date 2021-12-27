ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Sending some love from us': Elliot Page posts Christmas Eve selfie with his dog as a year has passed since he came out as transgender

 5 days ago

Elliot Page is enjoying the holiday season.

The 34-year-old actor took to Instagram on Friday in a selfie with his dog Mo, captioned, 'Sending some love from us' with emojis of hearts and a snowman.

Page received kind responses from notable names including comic Amy Sedaris, actress Jordan Claire Robbins and The Umbrella Academy showrunner Steve Blackman in the comment thread.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23j6ei_0dWoYNP900
The latest: Elliot Page, 34, took to Instagram on Friday in a selfie with his dog Mo, captioned, 'Sending some love from us' with emojis of hearts and a snowman 

Page in December 2020 publicly announced he is transgender in a statement posted on social media.

'Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot,' he wrote, noting that he has 'overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey.'

Page added, 'I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.'

Page earlier this year chat with Oprah Winfrey on The Oprah Conversation about the 'interesting dichotomy' he noticed in his life in the months since he made the announcement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GxS1L_0dWoYNP900
Page earlier this year chat with Oprah Winfrey on The Oprah Conversation about the 'interesting dichotomy' he noticed in his life in the months since he made the announcement 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bBjEt_0dWoYNP900
Page was seen at the Met Gala this past September in NYC 

'On some level it feels just like the most miraculous, amazing thing - and it's also just the experience of, "Oh, there I am,"' Page said in the April chat. 'A part of me was like, "Oh my god, why was that so hard? Why? Why has society made getting to this place of my life?'' Because that's the situation we're facing.

'And yeah, it was probably driving my friends crazy, sending them profile photos of me post having top surgery and how different I felt after that and all this space.'

He noted how 'it’s the little things' he notices, such as 'getting out of the shower and the towel’s around your waist and you’re looking at yourself in the mirror and you’re just like, "There I am." And I’m not having the moment where I’m panicked.'

Page further detailed his journey in a Vanity Fair piece in April, recalling how he 'absolutely' identified as a boy during his childhood.

'I was writing fake love letters and signing them "Jason,"' he said. 'Every little aspect of my life, that is who I was, who I am, and who I knew myself to be. I just couldn't understand when I'd be told, "No, you're not. No, you can't be that when you're older."

'Now I'm finally getting myself back to feeling like who I am, and it's so beautiful and extraordinary, and there's a grief to it in a way.'

Comments / 33

my name
3d ago

no matter how she feels or mutilates her body she is still a female

Reply
15
Ryan Carroll
4d ago

correction...Her dog...I don't believe she has a pecker!

Reply(2)
12
