Presidential Election

Majority of Americans Say Inflation Has Affected Their Lives, and They Blame Joe Biden

By Alexandra Hutzler
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Inflation is at nearly a 40-year high, according to the latest data from the Labor...

Comments / 194

Carolyn Post
3d ago

Because it’s his fault. He is trying to destroy this country. We the people deserve better then a dictator communist president elect. 🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🐑🐑🐑

brown 1
3d ago

Of course it’s Joe Biden’s fault he’s been in office about a year fuel prices are expensive food is expensive everything has gotten out of control the man’s a jerk￼

John Bowen
3d ago

seriously, its his foolish decisions and policies put into place in January that started this. then the money handouts and to cover that they printed more money. theres your inflation- your funds buy less. simple economics

MSNBC

Biden can't crack the one thing Trump was actually good at as president

The American economy is hotter than it's been in more than 20 years. Unemployment is just 4.2 percent, lower than it ever got during Barack Obama’s presidency, and 6.1 million jobs have been created just from January through November. Growth is also surging: As The Wall Street Journal reported, analysts expect a 7 percent annualized growth rate in the last quarter of 2021 — a rate better than Europe and even China.
West Virginia State
Joe Biden Booted Out Reporters Covering the COVID-19 Emergency Meeting With Governors as if Avoiding Another Grilling by the Press

Joe Biden is observed avoiding the press during a conference about how his administration will deal with the pandemic, especially with the rise of the Omicron. Since he started office, his relationship with the press has been strained, and he selected questions to address. Another is the number of press conferences he attended that was far less than former President Donald Trump.
The Independent

Joe Rogan drags ‘declining’ Biden, says Michelle Obama is best Democrat to take on Trump in 2024

Podcaster Joe Rogan raised the idea of former first lady Michelle Obama running for president last week, and seemed to suggest that the wife of America’s 44th president was the Democratic Party’s best hope to stave off another White House takeover by Donald Trump.Mr Rogan released an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience on Christmas Eve with stand-up comedian Tim Dillon, during which the two speculated about who would win the 2024 Democratic Party nomination for president.During the discussion, Mr Rogan cast doubt on the idea that President Joe Biden would run for reelection, despite the president’s public and private...
Joe Biden
Joe Manchin
Chuck Schumer
Donald Trump
Washington Post

The Senator Who Could Rescue Biden’s Agenda

The success or failure of President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda could depend on a single senator from a mountainous state who has idiosyncratic views and is not especially popular in his own party. That’s right: Biden’s future may lie in the hands of Mitt Romney. The Utah senator introduced...
#Inflation#Consumer Prices#Americans#Yahoo News Yougov#The Labor Department#The White House#The Summit For Democracy#The House Of Represent
Did Joe Biden just end the pandemic

No, he didn?t make good on his campaign promise to 'shut down the virus,? but by seemingly admitting defeat against Covid-19, Biden has opened a clear path to ending onerous pandemic restrictions and returning to normality. President Joe Biden admitted on Monday that "there is no federal solution" to the...
The Independent

Trump 2024 run would cause constitutional crisis, says former Biden speechwriter

A campaign to regain the presidency by Donald Trump in 2024 could lead to a constitutional crisis or even a civil war, Vanderbilt University professor and occasional Joe Biden adviser Jon Meacham has warned. Mr Meachem, a former Newsweek editor-turned-Pulitzer Prize-winning-historian who assisted Mr Biden’s speechwriting team during the 2020 campaign, told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria on Sunday that the US was in an “unfolding” constitutional crisis in the wake of the 6 January attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. “I think we came as close to losing the Constitution, and when we say democracy, America is not a...
Daily Mail

'I believe if she runs, she wins': Joe Rogan backs former First Lady Michelle Obama to win against Trump if she decides to run for the 2024 Presidential election unless she 'backs lockdowns and mandates'

Podcast host Joe Rogan has backed Michelle Obama to beat Donald Trump if she decides to run in the 2024 Presidential election. The comedian said that the only thing that could prevent victory for the former First Lady would be if she 'showed any support for lockdowns and mandates and all this craziness that's going on.'
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

