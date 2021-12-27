ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Poland's Andrzej Duda Vetos Bill Forcing U.S. Company Discovery to Sell TV Network

By Erin Brady
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Discovery would have had to sell its stakes in TVN under the bill, as they owned more than 49 percent of the...

Reuters

Germany, France, Britain, U.S. discuss Ukraine crisis, Iran nuclear talks

BERLIN, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The foreign ministers of Germany, France, Britain and the United States discussed the situation at the Ukrainian border and upcoming dialogue formats with Russia, Germany's foreign ministry said on Twitter on Wednesday. The four foreign ministers also discussed the latest round of international talks in...
POLITICS
The Independent

EU admits relationship with Switzerland could ‘be obsolete’ in trade deal row

The relationship between the European Union and Switzerland could fall apart if negotiations over the country’s place in the EU market fail, says European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic.Talks of Switzerland binding more closely to the EU’s single market rules and a cap on their mutual agreements - which have gone on for 10 years - collapsed in May after stiff opposition from the Swiss.“Should new negotiations not lead to success, the bilateral agreements that were still in force would gradually expire and make our relationship obsolete at some point,” said Mr Sefcovic in an interview published in Der Spiegel...
ECONOMY
AFP

Poland spyware cases 'tip of the iceberg': watchdog

Recent allegations that Pegasus spyware was used against three Polish government opponents are likely the "tip of the iceberg," said a cyber expert Wednesday who helped identify the phone taps. Evidence of the hacking, which has become a major scandal in Poland, was reported by the Canada-based cyber-security watchdog Citizen Lab. "We think this is just the tip of the iceberg and there'll be more discoveries to come," John Scott-Railton, a senior researcher with the group, told AFP. "It's shocking and it looks very bad," he said. "Pegasus is a tool of dictators. Its use in these cases point to an authoritarian slide" in Poland.
WORLD
The Guardian

Eastern European countries adopting authoritarian measures in face of Covid

Europe’s political approach to the coronavirus pandemic has divided down stark east-west lines, a Guardian analysis has found. Five of 18 eastern European countries have registered major violations of international democratic freedoms since March 2020, according to research conducted by the Varieties of Democracy (V-Dem) Institute, compared with none of 12 western European countries.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Tusk says hacking marks crisis of democracy in Poland

Donald Tusk the leader of Poland's main opposition party, called Tuesday for the creation of a parliamentary commission to investigate surveillance after reports that powerful spyware was used against three people associated with the political opposition. “This is an unprecedented thing in our history. This is the biggest and deepest crisis of democracy after 1989,” said Tusk, who served as Poland's prime minister from 2007-2014 and president of the European Council from 2014-2019.He said that his party would apply for the establishment of a commission of inquiry in the Sejm, the lower house of parliament, to examine surveillance...
EUROPE
Deadline

Discovery Polish Broadcast Assets Safe For Now After President Andrzej Duda Vetoes Controversial Media Bill

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda on Monday vetoed a media bill that would have silenced a Discovery-owned news channel there, noting concerns about straining U.S. relations and damaging Poland’s international image as a place to do business. The bill would have prevented any non-European entity from owning more than a 49% stake in Polish radio or TV broadcasters. Discovery owns Poland’s largest private television network, TVN, and is the only significant non-European media owner in the country. The bill was seen by critics as specifically targeting TVN, which is critical of the government. If passed, it would have forced Discovery to divest...
U.S. POLITICS
Shore News Network

Polish president vetoes media bill, U.S. welcomes move

WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland’s president vetoed a media bill that critics said was aimed at silencing a Discovery-owned news channel that is critical of the government, citing worries about the strain the law would put on relations with Washington. The move allows NATO-member Poland to sidestep a potentially explosive row...
U.S. POLITICS
UPI News

Polish president Andrzej Duda vetoes divisive media ownership law

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Polish President Andrzej Duda on Monday vetoed a controversial media ownership law that if enacted could have forced U.S.-owned broadcaster TVN24 off the air in the country. Duda said he has sent the Broadcasting Act back to the Sejm, the lower house of the Polish parliament,...
WORLD
UPI News

16 countries condemn deployment of Russian mercenaries in Mali

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Sixteen countries, including France, Canada and Britain, issued a statement to "firmly condemn the deployment" of Russian paramilitary troops in the west African country Mali. The statement, published by France and signed by 14 other European countries and Canada, said the signatories are aware of "the...
POLITICS
sangamonsun.com

Letter from AmCham to President Andrzej Duda on TVN / Discovery issue

American Chamber of Commerce In Poland issued the following announcement on Dec. 20. The American Chamber of Commerce in Poland (AmCham) and its member companies continue to play an important role in the development of the Polish economy thirty years on from this nation’s return to democracy. Poland is...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Helping refugees starving in Poland’s icy border forests is illegal – but it’s not the real crime

One thought is a constant in my head: “I have kids at home, I cannot go to jail, I cannot go to jail.” The politics are beyond my reach or that of the victims on the Poland-Belarus border. It involves outgoing German chancellor, Angela Merkel, getting through to Alexander Lukashenko, president of Belarus. It’s ironic that this border has more than 50 media crews gathered, yet Poland is the only place in the EU where journalists cannot freely report.
IMMIGRATION
