ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Woman Dodges Wild Boar Attack While Surfing, Escapes With Bitten Surfboard

By Catherine Ferris
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The surfer used her surfboard as a shield when the boar, who appeared to be injured, swam closer to...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 7

Related
KITV.com

Surf Boar'd: Wild boar attacks O’ahu surfer in waters off Kaena Point

MOKULEIA, Hawaii (KITV4)— An Oahu surfer had a wild adventure in the waters off Kaena Point, and it had nothing to do with the waves. Ingrid Seiple, who has been surfing for more than 35 years, was trying out a new break when she saw a dark shape in the water. At first thought it was a Hawaiian monk seal, which are common in the area. However, she noticed it wasn’t moving; just floating like a log.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Hawaii State
TheDailyBeast

20 Otters Bite Man 26 Times in 10 Seconds in Brutal Attack

A British man says he is lucky to be alive after a romp of 20 otters brutally attacked him in a Singapore park. Graham George Spencer described his harrowing ordeal to the Straits Times, saying the otters bit his ankles, legs, and buttocks some 26 times in an attack that lasted a mere 10 seconds. Spencer says he was taking a morning stroll through the park when a jogger apparently startled them as they were crossing the footpath in front of him. The otters then “went crazy,” according to Spencer’s account, and lunged at him instead of the runner. “I actually thought I was going to die,” he said. “They were going to kill me.” He was saved when a friend who was in front of him ran toward the attacking otters and screamed at them. “If it wasn’t for my friend, I don’t think I’d still be here,” he told a local news outlet. “I’d be dead.” People in Singapore have been grappling with their love for the adorable critters that have become emboldened and increasingly aggressive during COVID lockdown measures.
ACCIDENTS
uticaphoenix.net

Woman dies after she was attacked by a sheep while

BOLTON — A Massachusetts woman who was volunteering at a farm was killed Saturday after a sheep attacked her, police said. Kim Taylor, 73, a retired nurse, was feeding livestock alone in a pen at Cultivate Care Farms in Bolton, around 27 miles west of Boston, when a sheep repeatedly rammed her, according to a Police Department news release.
BOLTON, MA
The Independent

Officials halt search for Carnival Cruise passenger in her 20s who fell overboard

A woman fell into the ocean from a Carnival Cruise Line ship balcony on Saturday, prompting an international search effort, which has since been called off.Footage of the woman in her 20s falling from the fifth-floor balcony of her cabin was captured on security cameras, taking place in the Pacific Ocean near Ensenada, Mexico.The US Coast Guard and the Mexican navy searched for the woman for 31 hours, before halting the rescue mission.Following the accident, the Carnival Miracle boat returned to Long Beach, so authorities could conduct a proper investigation.“After 31+ hours of searching, #USCG assets are standing down pending...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
TheDailyBeast

California Surfer Mauled to Death by Shark in Christmas Eve Nightmare

A surfer in California was killed on Friday in what authorities described as a great white shark attack off the central coast of the state, according to ABC News. The attack occurred at Morro Bay State Park before 11 a.m., according to the Morro Bay Police Department. ABC News reported a woman surfing nearby the attacked man saw him face down in the water. When he was brought to shore, he was pronounced dead at the scene after officers reported seeing a bite that seemed consistent with that of a great white shark. The man has yet to be identified.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Pig#Wild Boars#Accident#Abc#Hawaiian#Usda
The Independent

‘Everybody is in shock’: Fatal shark attack in California keeps surfers out of water

Beachgoers are steering clear of the water after a Christmas Eve shark attack killed a surfer in Morro Bay, California.“Everybody is kind of in shock,” Mike Jones, the owner of a surf shop in the coastal town, told the San Luis Obispo Tribune. “Everyone is watching the waves and nobody is really paddling out. Everyone is tripping out about what just happened.”Police say the attack happened on Friday morning at State Parks Beach, just before 11am. When rescue workers arrived, the male victim had already been pulled from the water after an “apparent shark attack,” and was pronounced dead at...
ACCIDENTS
SFGate

A rogue wild boar charged at a surfer on the water in Hawaii

While out in the waters near Kaena Point on Oahu’s northwest shore, longtime surfer Ingrid Seiple says she was charged at by a wild boar. Seiple, a personal trainer who was born and raised in Kailua, Oahu, has been surfing for more than 35 years. She tries to surf six new spots a year — and this was a new spot on her list.
HAWAII STATE
UPI News

Surfer's board bitten by swimming boar in Hawaii

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A surfer off the Hawaii coast said the creature that left a bite mark on her board wasn't a shark -- it was a wild boar out for a swim. Ingrid Seiple, who has been surfing for more than 35 years, said she was riding the waves off Oahu's Kaena Point when she spotted what she initially thought was a Hawaiian monk seal in the water.
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Surfing
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
696K+
Followers
75K+
Post
709M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy