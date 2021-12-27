ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
She won't be single for long! Pip Edwards flaunts her cleavage in a plunging crop top as she takes a coastal stroll following her split from Michael Clarke

By Monique Friedlander
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

She recently split from her on-off cricket star boyfriend Michael Clarke.

But Pip Edwards looked anything but heartbroken as she showed off her cleavage in a plunging crop top on Monday.

Posting to Instagram, the P.E. Nation activewear designer, 41, uploaded a photo of herself enjoying a stroll by the water with her assets on display.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fHvna_0dWoYGE400
She won't be single for long! Pip Edwards, 41, (pictured) flaunted her cleavage in a plunging crop top as she took a coastal stroll on Monday - following her split from Michael Clarke

'More coastal walking...', the mother-of-one wrote in her caption.

The exercise enthusiast also revealed a generous glimpse of toned tummy, completing her look with a pair of shorts and a jumper tied around her hips.

It comes after it was revealed that Pip and Michael, 40, had split for good.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WnjrE_0dWoYGE400
Over: It comes after it was revealed that Pip and Michael (right) had split for good
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tf2eH_0dWoYGE400
End of an era: The longtime friends had previously dated from early 2020 until February 2021. 

Daily Mail Australia confirmed last week that the Bondi 'It couple', who rekindled their relationship in June after a previous split, ended things for good several weeks ago but remain friends.

A source close to the pair confirmed the news to Daily Mail Australia on Wednesday, saying: 'The decision was mutual. They're two best friends who decided to part ways as a couple earlier this month, but continue their friendship.'

Michael and Pip were last pictured together on December 5 when they shared a selfie from The Boathouse restaurant in Sydney's Rose Bay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QGN9P_0dWoYGE400
Amicable: A source close to the pair confirmed the news to Daily Mail Australia, saying: 'The decision was mutual. They're two best friends who decided to part ways as a couple'

The on-again-off-again couple are believed to have got back together in June, but their reunion wasn't reported until September when they were spotted buying açaí bowls in Bondi with Michael's daughter Kelsey Lee.

The longtime friends had previously dated from early 2020 until February 2021.

After their break-up, Pip had a fling with Bondi restaurateur Cameron Northway for about four months, but that fizzled out and she got back with Michael.

The batsman was married to former model Kyly Clarke (née Boldy) from 2012 until 2019, but the couple didn't announce their separation until February 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LXRiD_0dWoYGE400
Exes: Michael was married to model Kyly Clarke from 2012 until 2019, but they didn't announce their separation until February 2020. They are pictured here with their daughter Kelsey Lee

Daily Mail

