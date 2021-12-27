Iran Wants to Export Crude Oil, Still Pressing for Sanction Relief in Nuclear Talks

A coronavirus surge has upended plans to hold a major nuclear treaty conference at the United Nations, with participants agreeing Thursday to postpone the meeting just days before its scheduled start.After nearly two years of pandemic delays, delegations from around the world had been scheduled due to converge on U.N. headquarters Tuesday to take stock of the 1970 Non-Proliferation Treaty, a pillar of nuclear arms control. But organizers are now penciling in an Aug. 1 start date for the already long-delayed conference, according to an email Thursday from the U.N. disarmament office to entities involved.An inquiry was sent Thursday...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 HOURS AGO