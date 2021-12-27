The Bachelorette vet JJ Lane announces he's expecting his first child with wife Kayla Hughes: 'Littlest Lane coming July 2022'

Bachelor Nation's JJ Lane is set to be a father for the second time after announcing his wife Kayla Hughes is pregnant with their first child.

The 38-year-old reality star from Bachelorette Season 11 announced he and his wife's baby news on Christmas Day as he posted a photo of the pair and his daughter Gemma holding up a sonogram.

'Won't be able to unwrap this present until July!' Lane wrote, while Kayla seemed to disclose they were expecting a boy by way of her emoji usage.

Baby makes two! Bachelor nation's JJ Hughes, who is already father to a daughter named Gemma, announced he and wife of two years Kayla Hughes are expecting their first child together in July 2022

The Colorado based trio were pictured standing by their Christmas tree in holiday attire as his daughter Gemma held up a sonogram.

Though they did not outright disclose the baby's gender, Kayla utilized a 'baby boy' emoji in her announcement.

'The best gift wasn't under the tree this year… Littlest Lane coming July 2022,' she wrote, reposting the same image to her Instagram grid.

JJ received congratulatory comments from fellow Bachelor Nation members including Jared Haibon — the runner-up from their Kaitlyn Bristowe led season of the Bachelorette.

Happy couple: 'Won't be able to unwrap this present until July!' Lane wrote, while Kayla — his wife of nearly two years — seemed to disclose they were expecting a boy by way of her emoji usage; pictured September 18

'Congrats bro!! So awesome,' wrote Haibon, while his pregnant wife Ashley Iaconetti wrote: 'Awww yay!! Congratulations!!!'

Lane shares his first-born daughter Gemma with his ex-wife Heather Sands. He and Kayla began dating in 2017, and tied the knot in February 2020.

Despite the exciting baby news, Hughes seemed to find herself defending her role as a stepmom as she re-posted a conversation with a troll after their announcement.

A critic wrote: 'I think it is important to acknowledge that Gemma is with you one weekend a month and not present yourself as her full time caretaker. Be real.'

Of the comment Kayla remarked: 'She's joking right...???' as she re-posted it to her Instastory as well as her response to the troll.

Getting trolled: Despite the exciting baby news, Kayla seemed to find herself defending her role as a stepmom as she re-posted a conversation with a troll after their announcement

Hughes clapped back: 'Thanks for your comment but I 10000% disagree with you. We make sure she is apart [sic] of our family as if she was with us full time and I love her as if she was my daughter because that's the right thing to do in my eyes.

'I will never replace her mom and I think her mom is a great parent,' she continued. 'Doesn't change the fact that she is our daughter whether she's at her mom's or under our roof and will always be our daughter full time.'

Before JJ popped the question in 2019, he revealed that he knew after their first month of dating that she was 'the one,' while she added that they 'instantly connected.'

'I had a sneaking suspicion that we would get married. At least I was hoping that would be the case,' he told PEOPLE at the time.