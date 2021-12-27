Visitation Service Being Held For Andris Wofford, 29, Who Was Shot And Killed In Northwest Side Condo

CHICAGO (CBS)– A visitation service is being held for the woman who was shot and killed in her Northwest Side apartment.

CBS 2 reported the woman, Andris Wofford, 29, was found in a condo in the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue with a gunshot wound to her chin. Police were called to a do a well-being check on her earlier this month.

Former Chicago police officer Pierre Tyler is charged with Wofford’s murder. He is being held without bail.

Monday’s visitation will be at the Johnson Funeral Home in Austin from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

A funeral is planned for Tuesday morning, at the Greater St. John Bible Church” in Austin at 11 a.m.