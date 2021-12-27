ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visitation Service Being Held For Andris Wofford, 29, Who Was Shot And Killed In Northwest Side Condo

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS)– A visitation service is being held for the woman who was shot and killed in her Northwest Side apartment.

CBS 2 reported the woman, Andris Wofford, 29, was found in a condo in the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue with a gunshot wound to her chin. Police were called to a do a well-being check on her earlier this month.

Former Chicago police officer Pierre Tyler is charged with Wofford’s murder. He is being held without bail.

Monday’s visitation will be at the Johnson Funeral Home in Austin from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

A funeral is planned for Tuesday morning, at the Greater St. John Bible Church” in Austin at 11 a.m.

Shine My Crown

Chicago Woman Killed By Her Police Officer Boyfriend After Confronting Him With Cheating Claims

A Chicago police officer has been charged in connection with the murder of his girlfriend. Andris B. Wofford, 29, gave birth to his child nine months ago. Chicago police responded to the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue on Thursday morning to perform a wellness check. Wofford's body was found inside the front door of the apartment. She had been shot in the head.
