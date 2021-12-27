ESKAPE velocity: total synthesis platforms promise to increase the pace and diversity of antibiotic development

Information on microbiota dynamics in pulmonary tuberculosis (TB) in Africa is scarce. Here, we sequenced sputa from 120 treatment-naÃ¯ve TB patients in Uganda, and investigated changes in microbiota of 30 patients with treatment-response follow-up samples. Overall, HIV-status and anti-TB treatment were associated with microbial structural and abundance changes. The predominant phyla were Bacteroidetes, Firmicutes, Proteobacteria, Fusobacteria and Actinobacteria, accounting for nearly 95% of the sputum microbiota composition; the predominant genera across time were Prevotella, Streptococcus, Veillonella, Haemophilus, Neisseria, Alloprevotella, Porphyromonas, Fusobacterium, Gemella, and Rothia. Treatment-response follow-up at month 2 was characterized by a reduction in abundance of Mycobacterium and Fretibacterium, and an increase in Ruminococcus and Peptococcus; month 5 was characterized by a reduction in Tannerella and Fusobacterium, and an increase in members of the family Neisseriaceae. The microbiota core comprised of 44 genera that were stable during treatment. Hierarchical clustering of this core's abundance distinctly separated baseline (month 0) samples from treatment follow-up samples (months 2/5). We also observed a reduction in microbial diversity with 9.1% (CI 6"“14%) of the structural variation attributed to HIV-status and anti-TB treatment. Our findings show discernible microbiota signals associated with treatment with potential to inform anti-TB treatment response monitoring.
