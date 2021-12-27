ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESKAPE velocity: total synthesis platforms promise to increase the pace and diversity of antibiotic development

By Jacob M. Mattingly
Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (2021)Cite this article. Iboxamycin (IBX) is a new oxepanoprolinamide antibiotic based on clindamycin. Crystal structures of IBX in complex with bacterial ribosomes uncover the structural mechanism of its activity against multidrug-resistant pathogens and reveal key interactions with tRNAs and 23S rRNA, including resistance-conferring rRNA...

Nature.com

Pancreatoblastomas and mixed and pure acinar cell carcinomas share epigenetic signatures distinct from other neoplasms of the pancreas

Pancreatic neoplasms are heterogenous and have traditionally been classified by assessing their lines of cellular differentiation using histopathologic methods, particularly morphologic and immunohistochemical evaluation. These methods frequently identify overlapping differentiation along ductal, acinar, and neuroendocrine lines, raising diagnostic challenges as well as questions regarding the relationship of these neoplasms. Neoplasms with acinar differentiation, in particular, frequently show more than one line of differentiation based on immunolabeling. Genome methylation signatures, in contrast, are better conserved within cellular lineages, and are increasingly used to support the classification of neoplasms. We characterized the epigenetic relationships between pancreatoblastomas, acinar cell carcinomas (including mixed variants), pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors, solid pseudopapillary neoplasms, and pancreatic ductal adenocarcinomas using a genome-wide array platform. Using unsupervised learning approaches, pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors, solid pseudopapillary neoplasms, ductal adenocarcinomas, and normal pancreatic tissue samples all localized to distinct clusters based on their methylation profiles, whereas all neoplasms with acinar differentiation occupied a broad overlapping region located between the predominantly acinar normal pancreatic tissue and ductal adenocarcinoma clusters. Our data provide evidence to suggest that acinar cell carcinomas and pancreatoblastomas are similar at the epigenetic level. These findings are consistent with genomic and clinical observations that mixed acinar neoplasms are closely related to pure acinar cell carcinomas rather than to neuroendocrine tumors or ductal adenocarcinomas.
Nature.com

Country-level factors dynamics and ABO/Rh blood groups contribution to COVID-19 mortality

The identification of factors associated to COVID-19 mortality is important to design effective containment measures and safeguard at-risk categories. In the last year, several investigations have tried to ascertain key features to predict the COVID-19 mortality tolls in relation to country-specific dynamics and population structure. Most studies focused on the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic observed in the first half of 2020. Numerous studies have reported significant associations between COVID-19 mortality and relevant variables, for instance obesity, healthcare system indicators such as hospital beds density, and bacillus Calmette-Guerin immunization. In this work, we investigated the role of ABO/Rh blood groups at three different stages of the pandemic while accounting for demographic, economic, and health system related confounding factors. Using a machine learning approach, we found that the "B+" blood group frequency is an important factor at all stages of the pandemic, confirming previous findings that blood groups are linked to COVID-19 severity and fatal outcome.
Nature.com

Long non-coding RNA-associated competing endogenous RNA axes in the olfactory epithelium in schizophrenia: a bioinformatics analysis

The etiology of schizophrenia (SCZ), as a serious mental illness, is unknown. The significance of genetics in SCZ pathophysiology is yet unknown, and newly identified mechanisms involved in the regulation of gene transcription may be helpful in determining how these changes affect SCZ development and progression. In the current work, we used a bioinformatics approach to describe the role of long non-coding RNA (lncRNA)-associated competing endogenous RNAs (ceRNAs) in the olfactory epithelium (OE) samples in order to better understand the molecular regulatory processes implicated in SCZ disorders in living individuals. The Gene Expression Omnibus database was used to obtain the OE microarray dataset (GSE73129) from SCZ sufferers and control subjects, which contained information about both lncRNAs and mRNAs. The limma package of R software was used to identify the differentially expressed lncRNAs (DElncRNAs) and mRNAs (DEmRNAs). RNA interaction pairs were discovered using the Human MicroRNA Disease Database, DIANA-LncBase, and miRTarBase databases. In this study, the Pearson correlation coefficient was utilized to find positive correlations between DEmRNAs and DElncRNAs in the ceRNA network. Eventually, lncRNA-associated ceRNA axes were developed based on co-expression relations and DElncRNA-miRNA-DEmRNA interactions. This work found six potential DElncRNA-miRNA-DEmRNA loops in SCZ pathogenesis, including, SNTG2-AS1/hsa-miR-7-5p/SLC7A5, FLG-AS1/hsa-miR-34a-5p/FOSL1, LINC00960/hsa-miR-34a-5p/FOSL1, AQP4-AS1/hsa-miR-335-5p/FMN2, SOX2-OT/hsa-miR-24-3p/NOS3, and CASC2/hsa-miR-24-3p/NOS3. According to the findings, ceRNAs in OE might be promising research targets for studying SCZ molecular mechanisms. This could be a great opportunity to examine different aspects of neurodevelopment that may have been hampered early in SCZ patients.
Nature.com

Engineering CAR-T cells to activate small-molecule drugs in situ

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cells represent a major breakthrough in cancer therapy, wherein a patient's own T cells are engineered to recognize a tumor antigen, resulting in activation of a local cytotoxic immune response. However, CAR-T cell therapies are currently limited to the treatment of B cell cancers and their effectiveness is hindered by resistance from antigen-negative tumor cells, immunosuppression in the tumor microenvironment, eventual exhaustion of T cell immunologic functions and frequent severe toxicities. To overcome these problems, we have developed a novel class of CAR-T cells engineered to express an enzyme that activates a systemically administered small-molecule prodrug in situ at a tumor site. We show that these synthetic enzyme-armed killer (SEAKER) cells exhibit enhanced anticancer activity with small-molecule prodrugs, both in vitro and in vivo in mouse tumor models. This modular platform enables combined targeting of cellular and small-molecule therapies to treat cancers and potentially a variety of other diseases.
Nature.com

Reduction in trabecular meshwork stem cell content in donor eyes with primary open angle glaucoma

We previously identified and characterized human trabecular meshwork stem cells (TMSCs) based on high expression of ABCG2/p75 positivity and high nucleus to cytoplasmic ratio. These TMSCs expressing high ABCG2 and p75 were located to the insert region of the human TM. Additionally, we demonstrated an age-related reduction in the TMSC content which was significantly associated with TM cell loss. In continuation, this study was aimed to determine the TMSC content in glaucomatous donor eyes wherein a drastic reduction in TM cellularity has already been reported. Anterior segments from known glaucomatous (n"‰="‰6) and age-matched normal (n"‰="‰8) donors were dissected into four quadrants. A minimum of three sections from each quadrant were used for histopathological analysis as well as immunostaining. Analysis of hematoxylin and eosin-stained sections from glaucomatous tissues revealed a decrease in total TM cellularity, thickening of trabecular beams, fusion of trabeculae, absence of patent Schlemm's canal compared to age-matched controls. In addition, the TM thickness at various positions of the meshwork and the coronal as well as the meridional diameters of the Schlemm's canal were observed to be significantly reduced in glaucomatous eyes. Further, sections from both the groups were immunostained for universal stem cell marker ABCG2 and neural crest derived stem cell marker p75. The images were acquired using Leica SP8 confocal microscope. Quantification of total TM cellularity based on nuclear counterstain (mean"‰Â±"‰SD) using ImageJ identified 69.33"‰Â±"‰12.77 cells/section in control eyes. In glaucomatous donors, the TM cellularity was found to be reduced significantly to 41.83"‰Â±"‰9.0 (p"‰="‰0.0007). In addition, a reduction in the percentage of TMSCs (cells with high ABCG2 expression and p75 positivity) was evident in glaucomatous donors (0.14"‰Â±"‰0.17%) compared to age-matched controls (4.73"‰Â±"‰5.46%) (p"‰="‰0.064). Thus, the present study confirmed the significant decline in TM cellularity and a reducing trend in the TMSC content, though this reduction was non-significant in glaucomatous donor eyes. Further studies are essential to elucidate the role of TMSCs in the pathogenesis of primary open angle glaucoma.
Nature.com

Identification of structurally diverse menaquinone-binding antibiotics with in vivo activity against multidrug-resistant pathogens

The emergence of multidrug-resistant bacteria poses a threat to global health and necessitates the development of additional in vivo active antibiotics with diverse modes of action. Directly targeting menaquinone (MK), which plays an important role in bacterial electron transport, is an appealing, yet underexplored, mode of action due to a dearth of MK-binding molecules. Here we combine sequence-based metagenomic mining with a motif search of bioinformatically predicted natural product structures to identify six biosynthetic gene clusters that we predicted encode MK-binding antibiotics (MBAs). Their predicted products (MBA1"“6) were rapidly accessed using a synthetic bioinformatic natural product approach, which relies on bioinformatic structure prediction followed by chemical synthesis. Among these six structurally diverse MBAs, four make up two new MBA structural families. The most potent member of each new family (MBA3, MBA6) proved effective at treating methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus infection in a murine peritonitis-sepsis model. The only conserved feature present in all MBAs is the sequence 'GXLXXXW', which we propose represents a minimum MK-binding motif. Notably, we found that a subset of MBAs were active against Mycobacterium tuberculosis both in vitro and in macrophages. Our findings suggest that naturally occurring MBAs are a structurally diverse and untapped class of mechanistically interesting, in vivo active antibiotics.
Nature.com

Author Correction: Differential microbial responses to antibiotic treatments by insecticide-resistant and susceptible cockroach strains (Blattella germanica L.)

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-03695-w, published online 17 December 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 1, which was incorrectly given as 'Department of Entomology, Purdue University, Tucson, AZ, 47907, USA'. The correct affiliation is listed below:. Department of Entomology, Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN...
Nature.com

A selective Cu complex with 4-fluorophenoxyacetic acid hydrazide and phenanthroline displays DNA-cleaving and pro-apoptotic properties in cancer cells

The thin line between efficacy and toxicity has challenged cancer therapy. As copper is an essential micronutrient and is important to tumor biology, CuII complexes emerged as an alternative to chemotherapy; however, its biological properties need to be better understood. Thus, we report in vitro the antitumor effects of two CuII complexes named [Cu(4-fh)(phen)(ClO4)2] (complex 1) and [Cu(4-nh)(phen)(ClO4)2]Â·H2O (complex 2), in which 4-fh"‰="‰4-fluorophenoxyacetic acid hydrazide; 4-nh"‰="‰4-nitrobenzoic hydrazide and phen"‰="‰1,10-phenanthroline. Both complexes presented cytotoxic activity against tumor cells, but only complex 1 showed significant selectivity. Complex 1 also induced DNA-damage, led to G0/G1 arrest and triggered apoptosis, which was initiated by an autophagy dysfunction. The significant in vitro selectivity and the action mechanism of complex 1 are noteworthy and reveal this prodrug as promising for anticancer therapy.
Flight attendant occupational nutrition and lifestyle factors associated with COVID-19 incidence

In the era of COVID-19, essential workers are plagued with unforeseen and obfuscated challenges. Flight attendants are a unique subgroup of essential workers who face a multitude of health risks attributed to occupational exposures that are accentuated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Such risks can be ameliorated with strategies that target factors which enhance COVID-19 risk, including modifiable factors of diet and lifestyle. The aim of this cross-sectional study is to detect occupational dietary and lifestyle factors which could increase COVID-19 incidence amongst flight attendants. To identify potential risk factors, a questionnaire was administered to eighty-four flight attendants and examined the participants' diet and lifestyle, and COVID-19 incidence. Descriptive statistics and logistic regression indicated that the participants' perceived dietary quality at work (p"‰="‰0.003), sleep disruptions which impacted their consumption of a healthy diet (p"‰="‰0.013), job tenure (OR: 0.67, 95% CI: 0.46:0.98) and frequency of reported cold/flu (OR: 1.49, 95% CI: 1.014"“2.189) were all factors associated with confirmed/suspected COVID-19 incidence. This study also revealed that a lack of infrastructure for food storage and time limitations are considerable occupational barriers for flight attendants to consume healthy foods. Additional investigation can further elucidate these relationships and related solutions to mitigate COVID-19 risk in the future.
Nature.com

Histone variant H3.3 maintains adult haematopoietic stem cell homeostasis by enforcing chromatin adaptability

Histone variants and the associated post-translational modifications that govern the stemness of haematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and differentiation thereof into progenitors (HSPCs) have not been well defined. H3.3 is a replication-independent H3 histone variant in mammalian systems that is enriched at both H3K4me3- and H3K27me3-marked bivalent genes as well as H3K9me3-marked endogenous retroviral repeats. Here we show that H3.3, but not its chaperone Hira, prevents premature HSC exhaustion and differentiation into granulocyte-macrophage progenitors. H3.3-null HSPCs display reduced expression of stemness and lineage-specific genes with a predominant gain of H3K27me3 marks at their promoter regions. Concomitantly, loss of H3.3 leads to a reduction of H3K9me3 marks at endogenous retroviral repeats, opening up binding sites for the interferon regulatory factor family of transcription factors, allowing the survival of rare, persisting H3.3-null HSCs. We propose a model whereby H3.3 maintains adult HSC stemness by safeguarding the delicate interplay between H3K27me3 and H3K9me3 marks, enforcing chromatin adaptability.
Nature.com

Sputum microbiota profiles of treatment-naÃ¯ve TB patients in Uganda before and during first-line therapy

Information on microbiota dynamics in pulmonary tuberculosis (TB) in Africa is scarce. Here, we sequenced sputa from 120 treatment-naÃ¯ve TB patients in Uganda, and investigated changes in microbiota of 30 patients with treatment-response follow-up samples. Overall, HIV-status and anti-TB treatment were associated with microbial structural and abundance changes. The predominant phyla were Bacteroidetes, Firmicutes, Proteobacteria, Fusobacteria and Actinobacteria, accounting for nearly 95% of the sputum microbiota composition; the predominant genera across time were Prevotella, Streptococcus, Veillonella, Haemophilus, Neisseria, Alloprevotella, Porphyromonas, Fusobacterium, Gemella, and Rothia. Treatment-response follow-up at month 2 was characterized by a reduction in abundance of Mycobacterium and Fretibacterium, and an increase in Ruminococcus and Peptococcus; month 5 was characterized by a reduction in Tannerella and Fusobacterium, and an increase in members of the family Neisseriaceae. The microbiota core comprised of 44 genera that were stable during treatment. Hierarchical clustering of this core's abundance distinctly separated baseline (month 0) samples from treatment follow-up samples (months 2/5). We also observed a reduction in microbial diversity with 9.1% (CI 6"“14%) of the structural variation attributed to HIV-status and anti-TB treatment. Our findings show discernible microbiota signals associated with treatment with potential to inform anti-TB treatment response monitoring.
Nature.com

A global analysis of conservative and non-conservative mutations in SARS-CoV-2 detected in the first year of the COVID-19 world-wide diffusion

The ability of SARS-CoV-2 to rapidly mutate represents a remarkable complicancy. Quantitative evaluations of the effects that these mutations have on the virus structure/function is of great relevance and the availability of a large number of SARS-CoV-2 sequences since the early phases of the pandemic represents a unique opportunity to follow the adaptation of the virus to humans. Here, we evaluated the SARS-CoV-2 amino acid mutations and their progression by analyzing publicly available viral genomes at three stages of the pandemic (2020 March 15th and October 7th, 2021 February 7th). Mutations were classified in conservative and non-conservative based on the probability to be accepted during the evolution according to the Point Accepted Mutation substitution matrices and on the similarity of the encoding codons. We found that the most frequent substitutions are T"‰>"‰I, L"‰>"‰F, and A"‰>"‰V and we observe accumulation of hydrophobic residues. These findings are consistent among the three stages analyzed. We also found that non-conservative mutations are less frequent than conservative ones.Â This finding may be ascribed to a progressive adaptation of the virus to the host. In conclusion, the present study provides indications of the early evolution of the virus and tools for the global and genome-specific evaluation of the possible impact of mutations on the structure/function of SARS-CoV-2 variants.
Nature.com

Virtual meetings promise to eliminate geographical and administrative barriers and increase accessibility, diversity and inclusivity

Conference organizers must adopt a novel, comprehensive approach to ensure increased accessibility, diversity and inclusivity of post-pandemic conferences. The world is facing unprecedented challenges owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the scientific setting, one important restriction is the lack of in-person interpersonal interactions, which form the core of academic conferences. Despite this, it is essential to continue sharing scientific knowledge. The research community was quick to adapt to COVID-19 restrictions, with the majority of conferences effectively adopting a virtual format. Online platforms provide a viable solution to the problem of sharing knowledge remotely and enable virtual connections between scientists. Sharing code, data and comments through these platforms has become easier1.
Nature.com

The effects of violet and blue light irradiation on ESKAPE pathogens and human cells in presence of cell culture media

Bacteria belonging to the group of ESKAPE pathogens are responsible for the majority of nosocomial infections. Due to the increase of antibiotic resistance, alternative treatment strategies are of high clinical relevance. In this context visible light as disinfection technique represents an interesting option as microbial pathogens can be inactivated without adjuvants. However cytotoxic effects of visible light on host cells have also been reported. We compared the cytotoxicity of violet and blue light irradiation on monocytic THP-1 and alveolar epithelium A549 cells with the inactivation effect on ESKAPE pathogens. THP-1 cells displayed a higher susceptibility to irradiation than A549 cells with first cytotoxic effects occurring at 300Â JÂ cmâˆ’2 (405Â nm) and 400Â JÂ cmâˆ’2 (450Â nm) in comparison to 300Â JÂ cmâˆ’2 and 1000Â JÂ cmâˆ’2, respectively. We could define conditions in which a significant reduction of colony forming units for all ESKAPE pathogens, except Enterococcus faecium, was achieved at 405Â nm while avoiding cytotoxicity. Irradiation at 450Â nm demonstrated a more variable effect which was species and medium dependent. In summary a significant reduction of viable bacteria could be achieved at subtoxic irradiation doses, supporting a potential use of visible light as an antimicrobial agent in clinical settings.
Nature.com

The default network is causally linked to creative thinking

Creative thinking represents a major evolutionary mechanism that greatly contributed to the rapid advancement of the human species. The ability to produce novel and useful ideas, or original thinking, is thought to correlate well with unexpected, synchronous activation of several large-scale, dispersed cortical networks, such as the default network (DN). Despite aÂ vast amount of correlative evidence, a causal link between default network and creativity has yet to be demonstrated. Surgeries for resection of brain tumors that lie in proximity to speech related areas are performed while the patient is awake to map the exposed cortical surface for language functions. Such operations provide a unique opportunity to explore human behavior while disrupting a focal cortical area via focal electrical stimulation. We used a novel paradigm of individualized direct cortical stimulation to examine the association between creative thinking and the DN. Preoperative resting-state fMRI was used to map the DN in individual patients. A cortical area identified as a DN node (study) or outside the DN (controls) was stimulated while the participants performed an alternate-uses-task (AUT). This task measures divergent thinking through the number and originality of different uses provided for an everyday object. Baseline AUT performance in the operating room was positively correlated with DN integrity. Direct cortical stimulation at the DN node resulted in decreased ability to produce alternate uses, but not in the originality of uses produced. Stimulation in areas that when used as network seed regions produced a network similar to the canonical DN was associated with reduction of creative fluency. Stimulation of areas that did not produce a default-like network (controls) did not alter creative thinking. This is the first study to causally link the DN and creative thinking.
Nature.com

Development of a risk prediction score for hypertension incidence using Japanese health checkup data

Hypertension is a risk factor for cardiovascular disease. We developed a simple scoring method for predicting future hypertension using health checkup data. A total of 41,902 participants aged 30"“69 years without baseline hypertension who underwent annual health checkups (mean age, 52.3"‰Â±"‰10.2 years; male, 47.7%) were included. They were randomly assigned to derivation (n"‰="‰27,935) and validation cohorts (n"‰="‰13,967) at a ratio of 2:1. In the derivation cohort, we performed multivariable logistic regression analysis and assigned scores to each factor significantly associated with 5-year hypertension. We evaluated the predictive ability of the scores using area under the curve (AUC) analysis and then applied them to the validation cohort to assess their validity. The score including items requiring blood sampling ranged from 0 to 14 and included seven indicators (age, body mass index, blood pressure, current smoking, family history of hypertension, diabetes, and hyperuricemia). The score not including items requiring blood sampling ranged from 0 to 12 and included five indicators (the above indicators, except diabetes and hyperuricemia). The score not including items requiring blood sampling was better; blood sampling did not improve diagnostic ability. The AUC of the score not including items requiring blood sampling was 0.76, with a sensitivity and specificity of 0.82 and 0.60, respectively, for scores â‰¥6 points. The incidence of hypertension gradually and constantly increased (from 0.9 to 49.6%) as the score increased from 0 to â‰¥10. Analysis in the validation cohort yielded similar results. We developed a simple and useful clinical prediction model to predict the 5-year incidence of hypertension among a general Japanese population. The model had reasonably high predictive ability and reproducibility.
Nature.com

The utility of the Edmonton Obesity Staging System for the prediction of COVID-19 outcomes: a multi-centre study

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Patients with obesity have an increased risk for adverse COVID-19 outcomes. Body mass index (BMI) does not acknowledge the health burden associated this disease. The performance of the Edmonton Obesity Staging System (EOSS), a clinical classification tool that assesses obesity-related comorbidity, is compared with BMI, with respect to adverse COVID-19 outcomes.
Nature.com

Antimicrobial and cytotoxic activity of electrosprayed chitosan nanoparticles against endodontic pathogens and Balb/c 3T3 fibroblast cells

The aims of this study were to synthesize highly positively charged chitosan nanoparticles (Ch-Np) using the electrospraying technique, and to test their antimicrobial activity against endodontic pathogens, and cytotoxicity against fibroblast cells. Ch-Np were synthesized from low molecular weight chitosan (LMW-Ch) using the electrospraying technique, and characterized. The antimicrobial activity was evaluated against Streptococcus mutans, Enterococcus faecalis, and Candida albicans in their planktonic state using a Time-Kill Test performed by using broth micro-dilution technique, and against biofilm biomass using a microtiter plate biofilm assay. The cytotoxicity was evaluated using Balb/c 3T3 fibroblast cells with the standard MTT assay. Electrospraying of LMW-Ch produced Ch-Np with an average size of 200Â nm, and a surface charge of 51.7Â mV. Ch-Np completely eradicated S. mutans and E. faecalis in the planktonic state and showed fungistatic activity against C. albicans. Furthermore, it significantly reduced the biofilm biomass for all the tested microbial species [S. mutans (p"‰="‰0.006), E. faecalis (p"‰<"‰0.0001), and C. albicans (p"‰="‰0.004)]. When tested for cytotoxicity using 3T3 cells, Ch-Np showed no cytotoxicity. In conclusion, the highly positively charged, colloidal dispersion of Ch-Np are effective as a biocompatible endodontic antimicrobial agent.
