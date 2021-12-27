ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thieves steal NBA gear, sports apparel from Southland Mall, Memphis police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 3 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thieves made off with NBA jerseys, Air Jordan’s and other merchandise after burglarizing a local sporting goods store.

Monday morning around 6 a.m., Memphis police responded to a business burglary at the Southland Mall.

A witness told police that a white vehicle was on the side of the building near Hibbett Sports while two unknown broke into the business, police said.

As an officer approached the store, a white sedan that appeared to be a Chrysler 300F sped away from the scene on Shelby Drive.

The store manager told police that several items were taken, including new-release Air Jordan’s; Chicago puffer jackets; women’s Champion clothing; various Nike merchandise; and NBA jerseys.

Call Crimestoppers at 901.528.CASH with tips.

