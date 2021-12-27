Biden says he’s open to shorter quarantine requirements

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden said Wednesday he would run for reelection in 2024 if he’s “in good health,” adding he was eager to possibly face Donald Trump. The president, confirming his past comment that he would seek four more years in the White House in an interview with ABC "World News Tonight" anchor David Muir, said he would run again if his health did not deteriorate. Asked if he would run against Trump if the former president was the Republican nominee, Biden chuckled and said he would.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 8 DAYS AGO