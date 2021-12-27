ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hornell, NY

Hornell man charged with rape, violating protection order in Christmas Day incident

By Neal Simon, The Evening Tribune
 3 days ago

A Hornell man was charged with rape, violating an order of protection and endangering the welfare of a child following a Steuben County Sheriff’s Office investigation into a Christmas Day domestic incident in the Town of Hornellsville.

Sheriff’s deputies charged Stephan E. Knowlton-Leach, 28, of Upper Glen Avenue, Hornell, with felony counts of first-degree rape and aggravated criminal contempt, as well as endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

The sheriff’s office alleges Knowlton-Leach “intentionally and forcibly” raped and struck an adult who was under an order of protection from the suspect.

For subscribers: 'We're still here': How an upstate brewery became the 'Rocky' of New York

Pandemic news: Hochul: 'Critical' workers can go back to work 5 days after COVID-19 if vaccinated, asymptomatic

Steuben County: Construction of $50 million Family Life Ministry Center to break ground in Erwin

Additionally, the sheriff's office said the incident endangered a child less than 17 years old.

Knowlton-Leach appeared in the Centralized Arraignment Court and was sent to the Steuben County Jail. Bail was set at $5,000.

Sheriff James Allard thanked the Steuben County Department of Social Services for their assistance.

The sheriff’s office said a second person, Anthony J. Leach, 28, of Upper Glen Avenue, Hornell, was charged in connection to the incident. Anthony J. Leach was charged with second-degree hindering prosecution and second-degree obstructing governmental administration. He was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.

Follow Neal Simon on Twitter @HornellTribNeal .

This article originally appeared on The Evening Tribune: Hornell man charged with rape, violating protection order in Christmas Day incident

