ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Omicron absences leave public services in ‘perilous state’

By Ben Quinn and Richard Adams
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hzhXE_0dWoWjGv00
A nurse on a ward for Covid patients at King's College hospital. Up to 40% of NHS staff in London could be absent under the worst-case scenario envisaged.

Staff absences from the Omicron Covid variant are leaving public services in a “perilous state”,a union leader has said, amid new grim warnings about the variant’s impact on the NHS workforce.

As much as 40% of NHS staff in London alone could be absent because of rising Covid-19 infections under the “worst-case scenario” envisaged by experts, it emerged on Monday.

“We’d hope that’s a worst-case scenario, but because we are already seeing an increase, I think it wouldn’t be unrealistic to expect that to go up significantly,” said Prof Alison Leary, chair of healthcare and workforce modelling at London South Bank University.

London’s absence rate was up by about 30%, depending on the organisation, which included people who were isolating because of positive tests, she told BBC Radio 4’s World at One.

Dr Ian Higginson, vice-president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, told the programme that the number of staff absences in NHS emergency departments could “push us over the edge”.

Severe staff shortages could also undermine efforts to keep pupils in schools, with headteachers in England saying that they may be forced to send children home if they do no have enough staff.

Despite a pledge by Boris Johnson to avoid a repeat of January 2021, when the government insisted that schools would remain open, only for them to be closed after a U-turn, school leaders are warning that the rapid spread of Omicron could lead to mass absences for members of staff when schools reopen.

Geoff Barton, the general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, told the BBC that staff absences had been at “unsustainable” levels at some schools, with up to 25% of staff off in the week leading up to the Christmas break.

Staff shortages are also being felt across the board in other sectors such as transport, where rail operators have been running reduced services and implementing measures such as running longer trains.

The Rail Delivery Group, the British rail industry membership body, said that in the seven days to Friday 24 December, on average 5.4% of trains were cancelled, compared with an annual average of 2.9%. More recent data has yet to be made available.

Local authorities are also concerned about staff absences, which are particularly acute in adult social care, children’s services and waste collection services. Its membership body, the Local Government Association, said that councils were concerned that existing staff shortages “could get worse”.

Covid-related staff shortages were already biting when it came to basic day-to-day services. Lewisham council in London tweeted on Monday that its reuse and recycling centre was closed until Wednesday, and that black bin collections would be prioritised in the event of delays to rubbish and recycling services..

Jon Richard, the assistant general secretary of Unison, whose 1.3 million members are work predominantly in public services, told the Guardian: “Key health, council, care and police services have so many staff off that lots are worried they will not be able to keep going.

“That’s why extra measures to curb virus spread are of the utmost importance in the coming weeks. Years of cuts have left services with just enough staff to get by in normal times. Now Omicron has put paid to that, leaving services in a perilous state.”

The National Police Chiefs’ Council said that it had continued to closely monitor absence rates within policing, which was not currently having an effect on forces’ ability to provide their normal service to the public.

Lucy Moreton, a professional officer at the Immigration Services Union, said Covid-related absences in frontline services were rising, but she added that this was also being accompanied by non-Covid-related absence, in particular workplace-related stress.

Comments / 2

Related
The Guardian

Persistent Covid-related absence leaves pupils lagging – Ofsted

Persistent absence from school caused by Covid and mental illness is hampering efforts by pupils to catch up on lost learning, according to a report by Ofsted. The schools inspectorate said its visits to 98 primary and secondary schools in England had found many were “still working on getting back to pre-pandemic attendance”. It said most of the absences were related to Covid, including cases of infections and mental health issues, and what it called “Covid-19-related anxiety” among parents and pupils.
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Mail

Omicron variant could cause up to 10,000 hospitalisations PER DAY and 'very substantially overwhelm the NHS', warns Professor Lockdown

The Omicron variant could 'substantially overwhelm' the NHS and cause up to 10,000 hospitalisations a day, according to 'Professor Lockdown' Neil Ferguson. The Government scientist, whose modelling spooked Number 10 into ordering the original coronavirus lockdown last March, said was the UK was experiencing a 'very explosive wave of infection' because of the new variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
BBC

UK is the 'messiest country' due to fly-tipping, farmer claims

A farmer who sees fly-tipping once a week believes the UK is the "messiest country" in the northern hemisphere. Defra figures show the East of England had more than 79,000 incidents in a year, up 18,000 on the previous year. But the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) said the...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Another new record reported for UK-wide coronavirus cases

A new record has been set for the daily number of coronavirus cases, as all four UK nations reported their figures for the first time since Christmas Eve.The UK Government said that a further 183,037 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases had been recorded in the UK as of 9am on Wednesday.The total includes reported figures for Northern Ireland covering a five-day period.But the 138,287 figure for England was also the highest recorded.It comes as Boris Johnson’s Government is scrambling to secure supplies of Covid-19 tests.The Prime Minister earlier urged people to get swabbed before enjoying New Year celebrations.Ministers acknowledged a worldwide supply...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘Prepare for the worst’, NHS bosses warn as Covid hospital admissions set to keep rising for 10 days

The number of Covid patients in hospitals is expected to keep rising for 10 days before admissions hit their peak, NHS bosses have warned as they told health leaders to prepare for the worst. With the latest data showing 2,082 hospital admissions on 28 December – the highest since February – and another record rise in infections on Thursday, NHS chiefs and clinicians are concerned the spread on wards could lead to mass outbreaks among patients and staff. Meanwhile, there are fears that new year celebrations on Friday night could also see a further spike in the number of...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Reducing self-isolation to five days must be backed by evidence, NHS chief says

Any decision to cut the Covid self-isolation period to five days “would have to be based on very clear evidence” that it will not drive a rise in infections, an NHS leader has said.Matthew Taylor chief executive of the NHS Confederation, acknowledged staff absence “is a huge issue for the NHS right now” but said the case for amending isolation rules further needs to be made clear.At present, people who receive negative lateral flow results on day six and day seven of their self-isolation period – with tests taken 24 hours apart – no longer have to stay indoors...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Councils#Omicron#Police Services#Public Services#Covid#Uk#Nhs#Bbc Radio 4#The Association Of School
The Independent

‘Nightmare’ national testing shortage fuelling NHS staffing crisis

An acute shortage of Covid tests is preventing healthcare staff from coming into work, NHS sources have warned, as hospitals in England treat more than 10,000 patients for the virus for the first time since March.Thousands of NHS workers are stuck in isolation or unable to enter clinics because of persistent supply problems with lateral flow and PCR tests.Hospital chiefs were warned about “patchy” access to tests at a top-level meeting on Wednesday, and told to “be patient” while the supply issue was resolved.It came as the UK saw another record increase of 183,037 new cases.Boris Johnson repeated his call...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid news – live: NHS warned to ‘prepare for worst’ as UK cases hit new high and hospital admissions rise

NHS bosses are warning that the number of Covid patients in hospitals is expected to keep rising for 10 days before admissions hit their peak, telling health leaders to “prepare for the worst but hope for the best”.With the latest data showing there were 11,452 people with coronavirus in hospitals in England this morning – up 61 per cent from last week and the highest number since 26 February – fears around new year celebrations on Friday continue to mount, made worse by a shortage of rapid tests.Earlier, health secretary Sajid Javid admitted in a letter to MPs that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

No further Covid-19 restrictions following Stormont Executive meeting

No further Covid-19 restrictions are set to be imposed in Northern Ireland at this stage, Paul Givan has said.The First Minister was speaking following a virtual meeting of the Stormont Executive on Thursday.He said ministers agreed that no further restrictions should be introduced at this time.The Executive will continue to assess the data as more information emerges, Mr Givan added in a tweet after the meeting.The Northern Ireland Executive has agreed no further restrictions at this time. We will continue to assess the data as more information emerges and meet again on 6th January. Thank you for following the health...
WORLD
The Independent

Welsh Government comes to Westminster’s aid with four million Covid tests

The Welsh Government has come to the aid of Westminster by loaning England four million lateral flow tests, as ministers scramble to secure supplies from around the world.There has been a surge in demand for Covid-19 tests as people try to comply with advice to limit the spread of the Omicron variant by ensuring they do not have coronavirus before socialising.But by 9am on Thursday, home delivery slots for lateral flow tests were unavailable on the Gov.uk website.Pharmacies have also complained about patchy supplies of lateral flow kits.Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting called for NHS workers to be put “at the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Mass Covid deaths and full intensive care units are likely ‘now history’ in UK, scientist claims

The mass fatalities and packed intensive care units marking the coronavirus pandemic’s first year will likely not be repeated in the UK as a result of Covid-19, a scientist advising the government has claimed.Professor Sir John Bell, regius professor of medicine at Oxford University, told The Independent that vaccines based on early iterations of the virus appear to have remained highly effective at protecting against severe disease and deaths from subsequent waves driven by new variants.“The horrific scenes that we saw a year ago – intensive care units being full, lots of people dying prematurely – that is now...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Urgent call to reverse shortage of doctors in Scotland

A union has taken aim at the Scottish Government for failing to tackle the shortage of doctors in the country.The British Medical Association (BMA) said many doctors in the country are at breaking point, with pressures of the Covid-19 pandemic increasing their workflow, causing “huge fatigue, frustration and unhappiness”.BMA Scotland chairman Dr Lewis Morrison has urged the Scottish Government to enforce a “proper plan” to reverse the shortages of doctors in both specialties and general practice to reduce the workload faced by those currently practicing.He said improving the working circumstances of doctors must be “at the top of government and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Welsh government loans English NHS four million Covid tests to relieve shortage

The Welsh government has agreed to loan English NHS four million Covid test kits to help relieve a shortage.Speaking on Thursday, first minister Mark Drakeford said Wales had a “significant stock” of lateral flow tests and was willing to share – amid pressure on supplies.It comes after UK health secretary Sajid Javid said a shortfall of kits caused by surging demand and supply chain issues could last weeks.In a letter sent to MPs, Mr Javid admitted that “huge demand” meant there would be a “need to constrain the system at certain points over the next two weeks to manage supply”.Mr...
WORLD
Nursing Times

Omicron: Staff absences intensifying pressures for London nurses

Nurses in London are being “pushed past the point of exhaustion” due to soaring Covid-19 cases and existing gaps in the workforce being worsened by rising numbers of staff absences, Nursing Times has been told. The situation led London mayor Sadiq Khan to declare a ‘major incident’ over...
WORLD
BBC

Covid-19: Absences among biggest worry in NI health service

Planning for workforce absenteeism is among the biggest worries currently facing Northern Ireland's health service. BBC News NI understands that a meeting has taken place among senior management from across all health trusts. They are planning to update contingency plans to keep some services running. While the Omicron variant is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UK’s mismatched rules risk spreading Covid over new year, warns virologist

A leading virologist has warned that the UK’s mismatched Covid restrictions risk spreading the virus further, after the government announced there will be no new measures in England before the new year.University of Brighton microbiology lecturer Dr Sarah Pitt said it did not make sense for the four nations to have different coronavirus rules as the Omicron variant infects record numbers of people every day.She told LBC Radio: “If people can’t go to a New Year’s Eve party in Wales or Scotland, they’ll just tip over the borders into England, won’t they, thus potentially taking the virus and spreading...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

NHS in new booster jab drive sending 650,000 text messages

The NHS has ramped up their push to get Covid booster jabs into arms to protect against the highly transmissible Omicron variant.The NHS is sending around 650,000 text messages and 50,000 letters to those who have not yet received their booster dose, encouraging them to book an appointment and have a “jabby new year”.The move comes as cases rose to a record number on Tuesday, with 129,471 reported in England and Wales, and separate figures showing another 9,360 cases in Scotland.Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have implemented further measures to curb the spread of Covid-19, including limits on the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

95K+
Followers
42K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy