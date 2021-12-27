ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy, OR

Winter weather, freezing temps to continue throughout the week in Sandy

By Brittany Allen
Sandy Post
Sandy Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wRd0x_0dWoW67x00 The National Weather Service warns of very cold temperatures projected for Dec. 27 through the weekend

Snow just keeps falling in Sandy, and it appears that it's here to stay, at least for this week.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a special weather statement at 7:28 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, warning of very cold temperatures projected for the week ahead throughout the Southern Willamette Valley, Northern Cascade Foothills and into the Western Columbia Gorge area.

According to the statement: "A slow moderating trend is expected to begin on Thursday with the potential for wintery weather that will continue into Saturday."

"This morning`s below freezing temperatures combined with yesterday`s melted snow at lower elevations will result in icy conditions and potentially hazardous travel conditions this morning and potentially into the afternoon, especially where roads have remained untreated," NWS representatives said. "Additional light snowfall that fell overnight on top of the ice will make conditions worse. For the rest of the week, temperatures will remain well below normal. Overnight lows for most lower elevations will remain in the 20s. Afternoon high temperatures will struggle to reach very far beyond the lower 30s, if at all."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zi7zD_0dWoW67x00 With these freezing temperatures in mind, the NWS recommends that "if outdoors, (people) remember to dress in layers and cover exposed skin."

"With these very cold temperatures, frostbite and hypothermia will

occur much faster," representatives explained. "Take precautions to protect pets and livestock from the extreme cold as well. Uncovered pipes will also be susceptible to freezing and bursting."

Today, Monday, a high of 27 degrees is expected, with light southwest winds through morning. Tonight, the temperature is projected to remain around 25 degrees, with an 80% chance of precipitation and new snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tuesday, Dec. 31, temperatures are expected to rise to just at freezing, and the trend of new snow accumulation around an inch is projected to continue.

Chances of snow Wednesday decrease to around 30% in the morning and partial sun is expected with a high around 31 degrees. Gusts as high as 25 mph are also projected for Wednesday, with little to no snow accumulation anticipated.

Rain will mix in with the snow in the afternoon Thursday, Dec. 30, and temperatures are anticipated to hit a high of 36 degrees. A new snow accumulation of one to three inches is expected, accompanied by a low of 26 degrees into Thursday night.

Come New Year's Eve, the high is projected to drop again to just above freezing at 33 degrees, with a chance of snow throughout the day and a low of 20 degrees. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SaHyB_0dWoW67x00

That chance of snow continues into Saturday morning on New Year's Day, with a high temperature of 34 degrees. Rain and snow combined are expected Saturday night, with the snow level at 1,400 feet.

The snow level and temperatures are projected to rise on Sunday, Jan. 2, with the snow level hitting at least 1,600 to 2,300 feet and a high temperature of 39 degrees.

This morning there have not been any closures for the Oregon Trail School District or other area organizations and businesses announced, but The Post will keep you updated on such events throughout the week as the winter weather continues.

Sunday snow sparks fun, few problems

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through 4 a.m. Monday with the most snow at the higher elevations.The Portland region woke up Sunday to a light dusting of snow with more expected in coming days. A winter storm warning is in effect through 4 a.m. Monday. Light traces of snow had fallen in downtown by the early morning hours of Dec. 26 with more at the higher elevations. Waves of additional snow were forecast through the day and night. One to three inches of snow is forecast in the Willamette Valley. Temperatures were expected to remain at or...
