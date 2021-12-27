ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kourtney Kardashian shares sweet Christmas note from daughter Penelope, 9, calling her 'the best mom in the world'

By Kasey Broekema
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tqi1t_0dWoVuhT00

KOURTNEY Kardashian shared a sweet Christmas note from her daughter Penelope, nine, as she called her "the best mom in the world."

Kourtney has been cozying up to her fiancé Travis Barker's kids, especially as she indulged Alabama in a pricey gift for her 16th birthday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zPpMi_0dWoVuhT00
Kourtney's daughter Penelope wrote her mom the sweetest Christmas card Credit: Instagram/@kourtneykardash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a4fXf_0dWoVuhT00
Penelope rocked a $1.8K Gucci coat ahead of the Kardashian Christmas party Credit: Instagram

Penelope, who Kourtney shares with her ex Scott Disick, wrote her mother a sweet homemade Christmas card.

In green and red colored pencils, Penelope wished Kourtney, 42, a Merry Christmas.

Penelope wrote Kourtney is the "best mom in the world."

She thanked her mom for everything she has done for her and wrote: "I love you so much."

Penelope said she hoped her mother had an "amazing Christmas" and signed the note with her name in large print.

Kourtney reposted Penelope's wholesome note on her Instagram.

She captioned her post: "To my besty."

MOM AND ME

Kourtney recently let Penelope change her appearance dramatically.

Penelope took to their joint TikTok account to show off her new hair as the nine-year-old dyed her long brown locks flaming red.

Earlier this week, Kourtney and Penelope did an adorable dance on their joint TikTok after Kourtney was slammed for her PDA displays.

Penelope also rocked a $1.8K Gucci coat ahead of the Kardashian Christmas Eve bash.

In addition to Penelope, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum also shares sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 6, with Scott.

CUT IT OUT

Last week, Travis shared a photo of himself kissing his future wife's foot.

He captioned the post: "All I want for Christmas."

Kourtney replied in the comments: "You've been extra good."

Fans weren't amused by the display, with one writing: "Please stop it."

Another begged: "Travis wtf," while a third commenter said: "Yo what?"

Someone else chimed in: "you have time to delete this."

Kourtney and Travis ignored the backlash.

The pair have been no strangers to public displays of affection, nor are they new to backlash.

Earlier this month the duo were criticized for inappropriate PDA in front of Penelope.

TOO MUCH

The drama kicked up a notch when the two kissed and cuddled in front of Kourtney's daughter.

She came under fire after posting footage of herself and Travis spinning in circles together.

Before the clip came to an end, Travis grabbed his fiancée and trapped her in an embrace.

Penelope continued to spin.

The couple nuzzled each others necks as Penelope looked on.

Travis proposed in October after several months of dating.

SPOILED BY STEPMOM

Kourtney was looking to impress her soon-to-be stepdaughter, Alabama Barker.

She gifted her $500 Gucci sliders for her sixteenth birthday.

Alabama loved the expensive gift, adding heart emojis to her Instagram thank you post for Kourtney.

Kris Jenner, the Kardashian momager, also gifted Alabama something special for her big day.

Alabama showed off her new $650 Bottega Veneta white boots, thanking Kris in her Instagram story.

Travis' daughter has been a rising favorite of Kardashian fans as she has made several appearances with Kourtney's children, nieces and nephews on TikTok.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tgOrW_0dWoVuhT00
Kourtney shares Penelope with her ex Scott Disick Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fsglX_0dWoVuhT00
The mother and daughter have been bonding over their joint TikTok account Credit: TikTok/@pandkourt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PSBGt_0dWoVuhT00
Kourtney also spoiled her fiancé Travis Barker's daughter Alabama Credit: Instagram/kourtneykardash

Comments / 0

