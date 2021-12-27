ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Things Got Chippy Between Washington Football Team’s Defensive Linemen Daron Payne & Jonathan Allen [Video]

By Martin Berrios
Cassius
Cassius
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rtGZw_0dWoVnlc00

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

W hile some NFL organizations remain enthusiastic about their chances, the Washington Football Team seems to want the pain to stop . Two of their players got into it during a recent blowout this weekend.

As spotted on Bar Stool Sports , the Dallas Cowboys , and Washington game on Sunday, December 26, wasn’t pretty on several levels. While 56 to 14 beating seemed to confirm the team has issues on both sides of the ball, it also let the world know there are issues in-house. With a little over 10 minutes to go during the second quarter, the NBC cameras caught Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen having a tense conversation on the sidelines. Payne suddenly got up and pointed a finger at his teammate’s face, but Allen wasn’t having it and took a swing at Payne.

Thankfully, their teammates quickly broke up the altercation, and the chances of things getting physical between Payne and Allen were avoided rapidly. This incident is even more shocking because the two have a long history together, dating back to their college years in Alabama. After the game, the two chalked it up to frustration. When asked about it after the contest, Daron Payne was quoted as saying, “You got brothers, you all fight don’t you. Sh*t happens It’s all good.” Allen also pointed to the obvious. “I don’t think it takes a rocket scientist,” Allen said. “If you look at how that game went, I mean, emotions are high, things are high, things happen.”

Head coach Ron Rivera says neither player will face disciplinary action. You can see footage of the spat below.

Photo: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Will Daron Payne’s cryptic Instagram activity lead to trade request?

The Washington Football Team getting drubbed by the Dallas Cowboys in primetime was already demoralizing enough. What made the loss all the more humiliating, though, was when two of the club’s most recognizable faces, Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, were milliseconds away from dropping the gloves. After Payne pointed...
NFL
FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe: Baker Mayfield should opt in his fifth-year option; I can't give him Josh Allen money I UNDISPUTED

Injuries and turnovers have halted Baker Mayfield's season that started with Super Bowl buzz. With two games remaining, the Cleveland Browns still has a shot at winning the AFC North, but now there's also rumors that the franchise could be in the market for a quarterback upgrade this offseason. Shannon Sharpe discusses what the Browns should do with Baker in the offseason.
NFL
enstarz.com

Mystery Behind John Madden Cause of Death: Legendary NFL Hall of Fame Coach Dead at 85

The NFL confirmed that the legendary Hall of Fame coach and announcer, John Madden, passed away at the age of 85. In a press release, the National Football League announced his death Tuesday afternoon, December 28. Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement, "On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe, and their families."
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Washington State
FanSided

3 Chiefs that probably won’t return to Kansas City in 2022

The Chiefs may not have the money to bring back these three stars next season, for better or worse. The Chiefs are entering a time in their franchise where the quarterback will be taking a major bulk of the cap space. Patrick Mahomes will be entering the first year of his 10-year contract in 2022, making a little over $35 million. Because of this, the Chiefs will have to cut players that either take up a lot of cap space and/or have underperformed in recent seasons.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Aaron Rodgers Trade Suggestion

Former Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum made some waves on ESPN’s “Get Up” on Tuesday morning. The NFL insider stated that he wants Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Pittsburgh next season. Telling his colleagues, “[The Steelers] could go win a world championship THIS YEAR in Pittsburgh with [Aaron...
NFL
On3.com

Panthers release quarterback after less than two months with team

Just a day after activating him from the COVID-19 list, Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Barkley was released by the team on Wednesday, per Darin Gantt. Barkley was placed on the list Dec. 17. The 31-year-old former USC signal caller has yet to see the field since coming to Charlotte in November. In his NFL career, Barkley has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers (practice squad), Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans (practice squad).
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chippy#American Football#Bar Stool Sports#Nbc
On3.com

Kellen Moore responds to rumors of head coaching interest

As the NFL gears up for the postseason, teams that are in no position to make a Super Bowl run might start to ponder who their next head coach will be. And with the Dallas Cowboys being one of the best teams in the NFL, it would come as no surprise if one or more of their coordinators saw a promotion in the offseason with another team.
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Mike McCarthy Very Clear

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy didn’t get off to the smoothest start when he took over last season. However, he quickly turned things around in 2021 and has his team on the way to the playoffs in a few weeks time. McCarthy has made some sizable leaps in...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancé Has Message For Doubters

On Oct. 24, the Kansas City Chiefs fell to 3-4 on the season. Since then, they’ve rattled off eight wins in a row. This past Sunday, the Chiefs dismantled the Steelers en route to yet another AFC West Title. Patrick Mahomes led the charge for the reigning AFC champions with 258 passing yards and three touchdowns.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Joe Burrow sends a message to Ravens head coach about running up the score

Joe Burrow just became one of my favorites. After the game John Harbaugh was upset when the Bengals continued to put pressure on the Ravens the entire game. After the game he let their staff know he was not happy with them running up the score. Well Joe Burrow was asked by reporters about that situation and Joe Burrow said.
NFL
Cassius

Cassius

New York City, NY
707
Followers
512
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

CASSIUS is a lifestyle platform that delivers bold, smart and insightful content for men on a mission.

 https://cassiuslife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy