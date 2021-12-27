ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet the man trying to keep the art of neon alive and well in Rockford

By Shaquil Manigault, Rockford Register Star
ROCKFORD — The art of neon signs might be a thing of the past if not for one of the last local artists still dedicated to the craftsmanship of bending glass.

Jason Gough is a Rockford native who has been mastering the art of making neon signs for over two decades. His work can be seen all over Rockford in the windows of retail businesses, local bars and tattoo shops.

As co-owner of Tawdry Toast Artcade, an art-inspired retail space at 1210 Buchanan St., Gough hopes to eventually hold a class to teach other artists how to incorporate neon lights into their work.

While many people associate neon signs with advertising, Gough's introduction to the craft was strictly through art.

In the '90s, Gough attended the School of Art Institute of Chicago. The school's neon art program was held in the basement of his dorm.

After a few trips on the elevator to the basement, Gough had fallen in love with the art of neon.

"I fell in love with it right away," he said. "As soon as I saw that it was handmade."

Working in neon consists of a specific and tedious process of heating glass and learning how to bend but not break it. Getting good at it takes years. Traditional neon sign makers learn about it at trade school and work with experts at sign companies to gain experience.

Unfortunately, Gough said, Rockford's neon sign world was rather tight-lipped and fiercely competitive years ago.

"Nobody would talk to you at all. The old way, people wouldn't even let you into their shops back then," he said. "It was all trade secrets. It was like nobody would help you with jobs."

Despite the closed-off and competitive nature of the industry, Gough persevered. He furthered his education with courses in Baltimore and found a local mentor in Gary Gale, a Rockford man and neon expert who took a liking to Gough and helped him perfect his skills.

Gough spent many hours listening to Gale's classical music, watching him chain-smoke cigarettes and learning how to master the art of neon.

Gough started doing his own work in 2000. Since then, he's created over 500 signs and repaired many more throughout in the city.

And while repairs and crafting "open" signs usually are the money makers, Gough still finds time to create art with neon such as the Misfit logo, the Darth Vader helmet and a large octopus — all of which illuminate the walls of the Tawdry Toast.

"It's satisfying to light up signs people love it," Gough said. "If people have an idea and they're like 'Oh I want this for my pool bar' and then once I get it there and it's lit up and they have their friends over — it's awesome. ... There's nothing like neon."

During the height of the pandemic, Gough spent about 11 months creating a custom sign for the 317 Art Collective, a local art gallery located at 317 Market St.

"It's beautiful. It's really vibrant, and I feel like it's nice to have a big great sign," said 317 artist Nicole Landreth.

Shaquil Manigault: smanigault@gannett.com; @RRstarShaquil

