Is there going to be a fourth $1,400 stimulus check in 2022 for seniors?

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 3 days ago
Million of Americans rely on Social Security as their main source of income in the United States, and very few of these people are collecting the maximum benefits available.

In 2021 the maximum was $46,740, and for 2022 the maximum benefit is expected to reach past $50,000.

This is thanks to the COLA increase of 5.9% caused by inflation.

While those collecting the maximum benefits might be okay, the vast majority are suffering on a fixed income and the cost of goods and services continues to rise around them.

A fourth $1,400 stimulus check for seniors?

The Senior Citizen League has been working tirelessly at trying to get those collecting Social Security a fourth stimulus check.

The group started a campaign that has garnered plenty of signatures and attention.

Over one million people have signed the petition hoping to help the millions of suffering seniors, but there has been no response from Congress on the topic.

The Senior Citizen League stated that the $1,400 could help offset the cost of inflation among seniors that have been forced to eat one meal per day and take half doses of medication to make their income last.

While the Build Back Better bill has some provisions for seniors in 2022, there is no fourth stimulus check.

The bill was aimed to pass by the end of 2022, and will now not pass if it does until 2022.

Teresa Swiger
2d ago

disabled people also and people that work are having that problem I agree the Seniors need it very much. so do the rest of us

