ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Re: 12.2.0 High CPU vmnet-natd

By Bigdave1357
vmware.com
 4 days ago

After upgrading a couple of days ago I see vmnet-natd process sitting at 100% even when there are no guest OS running. Shutting down Fusion completely and starting it up clears the problem. But I'm not sure what triggers it. Anyone else seeing this? Anyone have a better workaround...

communities.vmware.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The Worst Type Of Charger To Use, According To Tech Experts (It Damages Your iPhone!)

Contrary to how it may seem thanks to their ubiquitous design, all chargers are not created equal. And, in fact, some chargers can do the opposite of what they’re supposed to do: instead of delivering a consistent, predictable charge that keeps your device powered up and ready to go, they can slowly break down your phone’s battery and render your iPhone less useful than it should be — especially considering its steep price tag. The solution is simple: stick to charger types that are recommended for your iPhone. But the first step in getting there is finding out which chargers to avoid at all costs. And this is the worst type of charger to use, according to tech experts, because it damages your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

This powerful laptop is ON SALE for $189 at Walmart today

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, across different budget ranges. However, you don’t have to empty your savings account if you need a machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, as retailers are offering a wide variety of laptop deals. An offer that you might want to avail of is Walmart’s $40 discount for the 14.1-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to a very affordable $189 from its original price of $229. If you need it before Christmas to give it as a gift to a loved one or even to yourself, you only have until December 20 to finalize the purchase.
ELECTRONICS
windowsreport.com

Discord causes high CPU usage: Check out this easy guide

Discord is a must-have software for gamers, but many reported a Discord high CPU usage. Fixing this issue is simple, and to do that, you need to adjust the Discord settings. We suggest making sure that the application can use all your CPU cores. If you’re experiencing Discord high CPU...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nas
Pocket-lint.com

Intel's Alder Lake mobile CPU line-up has leaked ahead of launch

(Pocket-lint) - We're expecting to hear about Intel's latest generation of mobile CPUs at CES, but now some details have popped up online via leaked benchmarks. Those benchmarks show off specs for several of the unannounced chips and a taste of what might come in 2022. The information about these...
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

AMD P-State CPU Frequency Control Driver Revised A 6th Time

Making a Sunday debut are the amd-pstate v6 patches as the latest iteration of this work for improving the AMD CPU frequency control behavior on Linux for more optimized power efficiency with modern Zen 2 / Zen 3 series (and future) processors. The AMD P-State Linux driver is what their...
COMPUTERS
IGN

Best CPU Cooler 2021

Your processor may be at the heart of your computer, but in order to let your gaming PC truly run at its maximum potential, you need need to keep it properly cooled. As your processor works, it can start to get incredibly hot. Once it reaches a high enough temperature, it will dial back its performance levels to cool down. A good CPU cooler ensures your processor stays cooler for longer, so it can run at its fastest speeds as much as possible. That means programs and games that can benefit from your processor ramping up to its clock speeds for maximum performance. With a robust enough cooling solution, you can even keep running at those high speeds indefinitely or push your processor beyond its factory settings. Some can even keep your processor cool without making a ton of noise.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nat#Cpu#Vmware#Fusion
The Verge

LG’s ‘first gaming laptop’ has an RTX 3080 and 11th Gen Intel CPU

LG has announced what it’s calling its “first gaming laptop,” the UltraGear 17G90Q. The 17-inch laptop is powered by a combination of an 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake H CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics card, and can be configured with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.
COMPUTERS
eteknix.com

Intel i9-12900KS 5.2 GHz All-Core Pre-Binned CPU in Development?

With the release of the initial high-performance Alder Lake-S processors seen in early November, you would have been forgiven for thinking that this was likely the best we were going to see from Intel until they launched its 13th-gen CPUs in late 2022. – Following a report via Videocardz, however, a reliable leak source is claiming that Intel may already be working on a brand new i9-12900KS flagship processor!
COMPUTERS
hackaday.com

Implementing A CPU Using 555 Timers And Logic Synthesis

There is many a comment on these here pages along the lines of “Why did you use a microcontroller, when you could just have easily used a 555 timer!” And, yes, we sometimes agree with the sentiment, but when a chance comment seen by Hackaday.io user [Tim Böscke] suggested turning it around and building a microcontroller out of 555 timers, the gauntlet was well and truly thrown down. Now let’s be clear, this is not the first time we’ve come across this idea, there was a breadboard 555 based build ten years ago, but this is the first time we’ve seen it done by leveraging open source synthesis targeting a PCB!
CODING & PROGRAMMING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
xda-developers

How to install a CPU on the motherboard: A beginners guide

You just bought a new processor, a shiny new motherboard, and you were also lucky enough to get your hands on a new graphics card in 2021 amidst what’s probably the worst GPU shortage in history. Great! What’s next? Grabbing all the new components and putting them together to build a new computer. The first thing you need to do is toss that CPU on the motherboard to bring your PC to life. Installing a CPU is like putting the brains into your computer. Fortunately, it’s a fairly simple task and there’s no need to stress. We’re here to guide you through the process to make sure everything’s in place. In this guide, we’ll take you through each step and explain how to install a CPU on the motherboard.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Workstation 16.2.1: vmmon & vmnet not compiling on Pop!_OS 21.10, kernel 5.18.8

Pop!_OS 21.10, kernel 5.15.8-76051508-generic, VMware Workstation Pro 16.2.1. Successfully installed VMware WS 16.2.1. Attempted to start the app, but VMware Kernel Module Updater failed to "install all modules ..." Per numerous tech support articles:. Uninstalled VMware WS. Ran the following, to load required kernel headers & environment:. sudo apt install...
SOFTWARE
Tom's Hardware

Dual Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX CPU Benchmark Appears

A day after Ryzen 5000 Threadripper dual-socket capabilities were leaked online, a new PassMark benchmark appeared that showcases the full power of two Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX 64 core CPUs working in tandem -- for a total of 128 cores. According to PassMark, the dual CPU config outperforms a single Threadripper Pro 3995WX in the same benchmark by 44% when comparing the overall score.
COMPUTERS
securityboulevard.com

NSO Zero-Click Exploit: Turing-Complete CPU in Image File

Researchers have reverse engineered NSO Group’s recent zero-click iPhone exploit—from the Pegasus spyware suite. And it’s a doozy: People are using words like, “terrifying,” “alarming,” “dangerous,” “weird,” “amazing,” “impressive,” “brilliant” and “ridiculous.”
CELL PHONES
gamepolar.com

BIOSTAR Provides AMD Ryzen 5000 CPU Help To Its A320MH Motherboard

BIOSTAR has introduced that its solely A320 motherboard, the A320MH, can now assist AMD’s Ryzen 5000 CPUs, due to a brand new BIOS. AMD Ryzen 5000 CPU Help Added To BIOSTAR’s A320MH Motherboard, Entry-Stage Board With Up To 16 Core Help. The most recent motherboard BIOS for the...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

vmware-vmx constant 10-15% CPU "tax" when idle

I'm evaluating VMware Fusion Professional 12.2.1 on a macOS 12.1 host. It works nicely, however it consumes a constant 10-15% CPU while running one Linux VM which is idle. I'm attaching a screenshot – while on battery – of Activity Monitor on the host and "top" running in the guest showing the typical situation. Is this normal? I expect it will reduce battery life anywhere from 20-50% on a lightly used machine which is not acceptable.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

VM16 pro grab and ungrab mouse between host and guest

Hello i am new to VMware workstation and i have a slight problem. I am running a set up of dual monitors with one pc. My right monitor the host and the left one i run the guest. When i click in my right monitor the host, and move my mouse to the left screen the guest, i need to make one extra click in order to grab the mouse. When i move the mouse from guest to host it works properly. I checked the Automatically grab and ungrab the mouse but it doesnt work. My pc runs windows 10 and my vmware workstation is 16.1. Thank you.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy