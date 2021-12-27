ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Biden seeks to expand COVID testing as demand surges

By Justin Sink Bloomberg,
Boston Globe
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden acknowledged that Covid-19 test availability hasn’t kept up with heavy demand, saying his administration is seeking to expand pop-up sites and the availability of at-home test kits. “Seeing how tough it was for some folks to get a test this weekend shows that we...

www.bostonglobe.com

