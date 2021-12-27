ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

AAA reminds drivers to watch out for children on new riding toys

By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x3yeh_0dWoUaFy00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With the holidays here, many children and teenagers will likely be riding through neighborhoods on new bicycles, riding toys, scooters, roller skates and rollerblades over the next few days.

AAA reminds drivers and parents to keep an eye out for young riders enjoying their new gifts.

According to KidsAndCars.org , a nonprofit child safety organization, at least 50 children are backed over in the U.S. every week. More than 60% of backover incidents involve a larger size vehicle like a truck, van or SUV and take place mainly in driveways and parking lots.

Tragically, in more than 70% of these incidents, a parent or close relative is behind the wheel. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that backover crashes involving all types of vehicles cause approximately 183 fatalities and more than 7,400 injuries each year.

American Automobile Association says many drivers aren’t aware of Move Over laws

Children ages 12-23 months are most commonly the victims of backover incidents, according to the report. That’s the age when toddlers have just started walking or running and are moving around to test their limits, as well as try new things.

Children younger than five years old are most at-risk, but children of all ages can be the victim of a backover collision.

“Young people on low riding toys and fast-moving bicycles, as well as children playing in neighborhoods, can be missed if drivers are not watchful,” said AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria. “We remind drivers to be on the lookout for excited children on new riding toys and encourage parents to go over traffic safety lessons before allowing their kids outside to play.”

To help prevent tragedies, the AAA offers the following tips:

For drivers:

  • Check your blind spots, including the blind spot behind your vehicle that you cannot see in the rear or side view mirror.
  • Always assume children could be present and carefully check streets, driveways and areas around your vehicle before backing out.
  • Always look behind as you back out slowly with windows rolled down to listen for children, and be prepared to stop.
  • Don’t rely only on rearview cameras 100%. Research by AAA’s Automotive Research Center found both factory-installed and aftermarket rearview cameras increase visibility in the blind zone by an average of 46%. However, a single camera lens mounted near the license plate doesn’t see everything. Pavement that slopes up sharply, as well as moisture and dirt on a camera lens can impact visibility. There’s no substitute for walking around your car, looking in mirrors and over your shoulder before putting your vehicle in reverse.
  • Slow down on neighborhood streets. Obey all posted speed limits.
  • Watch for bicyclists and toy riders. Look for riders on streets, medians and curbs. Excited children and teens may not pay attention to traffic and cross streets mid-block or between parked cars.

For parents:

  • Keep a close eye on children whenever someone arrives or leaves your home. Often children follow people who are leaving, and the driver is unaware the child snuck out.
  • Make sure your child has a helmet and ensure it’s been properly fitted according to the manufacturer’s instructions before riding bicycles or any ride on toy.
  • Teach kids not to play in, under or around vehicles.
  • Avoid making your driveway a “playground.”  If you allow children in this area, make sure it’s only when vehicles are not present and separate the driveway from the roadway with a physical barrier to prevent cars from entering.
  • Never leave a vehicle running and lock all cars and trucks, even in driveways and garages, to prevent curious children from putting a vehicle in gear.
  • Talk with neighborhood parents about back-over incidents and ask them to talk with their children as well.
  • Review safety precautions with children. Include traffic safety rules in the review such as stay on the sidewalk, cross the street at crosswalks, avoid walking in front of, behind or between parked cars and stop at driveways to make sure no vehicles are coming in and out.
  • Never allow young children to walk through parking lots. Young kids should be carried or placed in a stroller or shopping carts. Even holding hands may not prevent a child from darting away.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Tips to stay sober over the holidays

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The holidays can be a difficult time for those who are in recovery for alcohol and drug recovery, but there are ways to help with the triggers. Positive Energy Affecting Recovering Lives (P.E.A.R.L) is a recovery support center in Rogers. Executive Director Ashley LaHue said its helpful to plan ahead for […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, AR
Traffic
Local
Arkansas Society
Local
Arkansas Traffic
Fayetteville, AR
Cars
City
Fayetteville, AR
Fayetteville, AR
Society
Local
Arkansas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Automobile#Automotive Research#Traffic Accident#Kidsandcars Org#Nhtsa#Aaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Relationships
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Health experts concerned for kids in Arkansas as new COVID-19 cases reach record-breaking levels

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas sees a record-breaking number of new Covid-19 cases today-with kids becoming more affected by the virus. According to Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero, Arkansas is below the national average in the state for kids 5-to-11 getting vaccinated, and more and more kids are showing up to the emergency room […]
ARKANSAS STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Springdale Police Department accepting applications until December 31

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale Police Department announced on social media that it is accepting job applications until December 31. There is a written test on January 8, and the post states that starting pay ranges from $42,085-$50,268, including holiday pay. To apply or to learn more, go to https://www.springdalear.gov/jobs.
SPRINGDALE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

UPDATE: Izard County inactivates Silver Alert for missing woman

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been inativated. The Izard County Sheriff’s office has requested the activation of a Silver Alert for Kristen Smith, 31, who suffers from mental illness. A social media post by the Sheriff’s office describes her as 5’2″ tall and 110 pounds. Her last known location was […]
IZARD COUNTY, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
333K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy