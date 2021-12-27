ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Powerball pot increases to $416M

By Natalia Gurevich
KCBS News Radio
 3 days ago

The national Powerball jackpot has grown to a whopping $416 million after there was no winning ticket during the Christmas Day drawing.

The next drawing is Monday night, and if no ticket matches again, the grand prize amount will increase again.

The odds that someone will win the grand prize at this next drawing are currently one in 292,201,338.

The $416 million prize has a cash value prize of $299.5 million.

So far, four people from Georgia, Maryland and New York have each won $1 million on the Dec. 20 drawing with tickets matching five numbers.

Drawings are held each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

The national Powerball includes 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

