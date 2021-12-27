Millbrae power outage, wet weather forces limited BART service system-wide
The combination of a power outage at BART’s Millbrae station and wet weather across the Bay Area has caused system-wide delays and limited service across the transit's platforms on Monday morning.
The outage was first reported at approximately 5:15 a.m. and forced the Millbrae station to close.
Officials said in an update at 7:51 a.m. that the Millbrae platform had reopened, however there was no direct service to Richmond. Richmond-bound passengers were encouraged to board a San Francisco International Airport station shuttle, take the Antioch line and transfer to a Richmond train at the 19th St station.
Multiple other trains have been removed from service due to both the outage and wet weather conditions, resulting in "limited service" system wide.
