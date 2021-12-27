ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rusk County, TX

No injuries after major crash between SUV and tractor on Christmas Day, officials call it ‘Christmas miracle’

By Diante Marigny, Sharon Raissi
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – In what officials are calling a “Christmas miracle” everyone escaped a major two-vehicle crash in Rusk County uninjured.

According to the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, an SUV hit a large tractor pulling a bush hog on Highway 259 and CR 236 on Saturday.

UPDATE: Pedestrian dead after being struck by a truck on US 259 in Rusk County

Photos from the scene show extensive damage to the vehicles and equipment, especially a white SUV.

The SUV driver hit the side of the tractor instead of crashing into it straight on, said Brad Vinson, a Captain with the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department.

“A lot of the times they’re really bad accidents. Depending on the size of the tractor, they’re very heavy and they tend to win in most cases when vehicles hit them,” said Vinson.

Officials also reminded people that it is important to make tractors and trailers visible to drivers on roadways.

“The main thing I would say is I purchased not necessarily an expensive light bar, but I put a small amber lightbulb on top of my tractor just to add visibility and also added a lot of reflective material to the back end of it…on top of the minimal requirements,” said Vinson.

After the crash, firefighters said the roadway was cleared of as much debris as possible but warned drivers to use caution at the time as the hydraulic oil could still leave the roadway slick. All vehicles were cleared from the scene and the roadway was opened.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04gZhY_0dWoU63X00
    Photo courtesy of Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47JKgM_0dWoU63X00
    Photo courtesy of Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nd55h_0dWoU63X00
    Photo courtesy of Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ve8qU_0dWoU63X00
    Photo courtesy of Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A4hnz_0dWoU63X00
    Photo courtesy of Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M0zVD_0dWoU63X00
    Photo courtesy of Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ERf4f_0dWoU63X00
    Photo courtesy of Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas woman killed in car crash after hitting trees

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman was killed late Wednesday night after her car crashed outside of Palestine. A preliminary DPS report states that 73-year-old Marcella McDonald, a Palestine native, was driving her 1995 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup on HWY 155 less than a mile south of the city. Her car went off […]
PALESTINE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rusk County, TX
Cars
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Rusk County, TX
Accidents
City
Rusk, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Rusk County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Rusk County, TX
Local
Texas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Tractor#Suv#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

2K+
Followers
578
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy