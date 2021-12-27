No injuries after major crash between SUV and tractor on Christmas Day, officials call it ‘Christmas miracle’

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – In what officials are calling a “Christmas miracle” everyone escaped a major two-vehicle crash in Rusk County uninjured.

According to the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, an SUV hit a large tractor pulling a bush hog on Highway 259 and CR 236 on Saturday.

Photos from the scene show extensive damage to the vehicles and equipment, especially a white SUV.

The SUV driver hit the side of the tractor instead of crashing into it straight on, said Brad Vinson, a Captain with the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department.

“A lot of the times they’re really bad accidents. Depending on the size of the tractor, they’re very heavy and they tend to win in most cases when vehicles hit them,” said Vinson.

Officials also reminded people that it is important to make tractors and trailers visible to drivers on roadways.

“The main thing I would say is I purchased not necessarily an expensive light bar, but I put a small amber lightbulb on top of my tractor just to add visibility and also added a lot of reflective material to the back end of it…on top of the minimal requirements,” said Vinson.

After the crash, firefighters said the roadway was cleared of as much debris as possible but warned drivers to use caution at the time as the hydraulic oil could still leave the roadway slick. All vehicles were cleared from the scene and the roadway was opened.

Photo courtesy of Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department

