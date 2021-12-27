ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UC Irvine cancels next two men’s basketball games due to COVID-19 protocols

IRVINE, Calif. (KNX) — UC Irvine announced its next few men’s basketball games have been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Anteaters’ matchup against California State University, Northridge, on Thursday and UC Santa Barbara on New Year’s Day will not be played, according to a news release from the school’s athletics department.

Irvine’s next scheduled contest is at UC Davis on Jan. 6.

UC Irvine is just the latest Southern California university to cancel games in light of COVID-19 developments. On Christmas Eve, UCLA men’s basketball announced it was postponing its games against Arizona and Arizona State originally slated for this week.

