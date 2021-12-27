ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield County, CT

Five Juveniles Arrested After Fight Outside Mall In Fairfield County

By Kathy Reakes
 3 days ago
Westfield Trumbull mall Photo Credit: Daily Voice

Five area juveniles were arrested following a large fight at a busy Fairfield County mall.

The incident took place around 5 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 26, at the Westfield Trumbull Mall.

That's when Trumbull Police officers patrolling the mall noticed a group of 20 to 30 teens running outside the mall and two teenage girls fighting.

According to Lt. Brain Weir, as officers were breaking up the fight, other juveniles jumped in and continued to cause a scene.

One juvenile swung attempting to hit one of the officers but was unsuccessful. Once the fight was broken up, police arrested the five involved juveniles, who are all Bridgeport residents between the ages of 11-15 years old, Weir said.

Due to the large crowd and the disorderly conditions, Trumbull Police requested mutual aid and were assisted by officers from Bridgeport PD.

K-9 officers were also used to disperse the crowd and regain order at the mall.

The Westfield Trumbull Mall had just closed for business prior to the altercations erupting, and the atmosphere returned to normal shortly before 6 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

As a result of the incident, three juvenile females, and two juvenile males, both 15 years old, were arrested and charged with breach of peace and interfering with police.

One of the teens was additionally charged with carrying a dangerous instrument, and possession of marijuana, police said.

He was also found to be wearing a monitoring ankle bracelet for being on probation for a previous armed robbery.

All juveniles were eventually released to the custody of their guardians on a Promise to Appear in Bridgeport Juvenile Court.

