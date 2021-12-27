ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Treasury Claims Economic Risk From Crypto Stablecoins Requires Congressional Action

By Motley Fool Staff
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hYtmo_0dWoTmoT00

Image source: Getty Images

A top official at the Treasury Department responsible for financial oversight charged Congress with taking quick action to regulate stablecoins due to their perceived risk to the U.S. economy and individual investors.

"If Congress does not enact legislation, the regulators [SEC, Fed, Treasury, etc.] will try to use what authority they have," but they will be left without sufficient oversight powers, said Nellie Liang, Treasury undersecretary for domestic finance in an interview with Bloomberg . "They can do a little here and a little there, but if these are foundational to crypto assets and they aren't stable, that could potentially be a big risk."

Stablecoins are a form of cryptocurrency that are issued and traded on blockchains, which are pegged to a "stable" off-chain asset such as gold, fiat currencies, or government bonds. By being staked to a tangible asset, the digital currency is supposed to be less volatile and more secure than other crypto assets.

Typically crypto users will park profits from the sale of various crypto assets by converting those proceeds into stablecoins. The stablecoins provide a reliable store of value and rapid liquidity to invest funds elsewhere.

Why are stablecoins a risk?

In its latest Financial Stability Report published last month, the U.S. Federal Reserve ranked stablecoins among its top threats to U.S. financial stability over the next 12 to 18 months. The Fed report is printed twice a year, once in the spring and again in the fall, and its current edition includes a chart on page 67 that ranks crypto/stablecoins as the fifth most serious risk to financial stability -- tucked between U.S.-China tensions and climate issues.

The report section regarding the risk also noted that the value of stablecoins has exponentially grown fivefold during the past 12 months to $130 billion as of October 2021.

Here are the main reasons for concern cited in the Fed's publication:

  • The largest stablecoins by market cap promise to be redeemable at any time at a stable value in U.S. dollars, but each token is not necessarily backed 1:1 with a fiat equivalent. Instead, some stablecoins are backed by commercial bonds, which may lose value or become illiquid. If those assets lose value, issuers may not be able to meet redemption demands.
  • Stablecoins have structural weaknesses similar to certain money market funds that make them susceptible to liquidation runs by investors who could drain their accounts all at once.
  • The report states that these shortcomings could be magnified by a lack of transparency and governance standards regarding some of the assets backing stablecoins.
  • Lastly, the potential use of stablecoins in payments and their capacity to grow can also pose risks to payment and financial systems.

Whether the specific stablecoin threats are real or overblown fear, they were real enough for members of the Fed to include in the report.

The White House also wants Congress to act on stablecoins

The President's Working Group (PWG) convened in July to address the issue of stablecoins and crypto. After 90 days of discussions and meetings, the main recommendation from the PWG was to punt the issue to Congress. The PWG added the guidance, "to enact legislation to ensure that payment stablecoins and payment stablecoin arrangements are subject to a federal framework on a consistent and comprehensive basis," which basically means the PWG wants Congress to set policies over stablecoins similar to those used for banking.

Toward that end, both the House of Representatives and the Senate banking committees held preliminary hearings on stablecoins earlier this month. Both chambers acknowledged that more hearings need to be held before definitive regulatory legislation can be enacted.

We can expect to see more public prodding of Congress from the Fed, SEC, and Treasury to get its legislative act together and take regulatory action sooner rather than later.

Earn a $150 bitcoin bonus

Our updated list of the best cryptocurrency apps for 2021 is packed with best-in-class picks. The cryptocurrency apps that landed on our shortlist include perks such as $0 commissions, and one pick that is offering a $150 bitcoin bonus. Check out the list he re and get started on your crypto journey, today.

Get the top picks

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Cryptocurrency#The Treasury Department#Sec#Fed#Bloomberg#Fiat Currencies#The U S Federal Reserve
FOXBusiness

US troops will receive pay cut in 2022 when factoring inflation

The 2022 National Defense Authorization Act signed by President Biden Monday included a 2.7% raise for service members in the U.S. military, which amounts to a pay cut when factoring inflation. The 2.7% rise in pay comes as prices continue to surge for American consumers, with the latest statistics from...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Warren Urges Crackdown on Wall Street Over Climate Change

Senator Elizabeth Warren accused the financial services industry of being a major contributor to climate change and urged U.S. regulators to hold it to account. Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, cited a study by the Sierra Club and the Center for American Progress, which shows that eight of the biggest U.S. banks and 10 of its largest asset managers combined to finance about 2 billion tons of carbon dioxide emissions. That’s about 1% less than what Russia produced.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketWatch

Biden signs bill authorizing $768.2 billion in 2022 defense spending, including a 2.7% pay raise for service members, into law

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed the National Defense Authorization Act into law Monday, authorizing $768.2 billion in military spending, including a 2.7% pay raise for service members, for 2022. The NDAA authorizes a 5% increase in military spending, and is the product of intense negotiations between Democrats...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Reuters

Explainer: Why Trump's $1 billion capital raise was so popular

NEW YORK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's new venture inked the second-largest ever private placement with convertible stock for a merger with a blank-check acquisition firm, according to SPAC Research, thanks to its unusually favorable terms and despite not having yet launched its social media app.
POTUS
okcfox.com

Your Crypto Plan of Action

Whether we understand it or not, the numbers indicate that cryptocurrency is not going anywhere. Roughly 14% of adults in the US already own some type of cryptocurrency, and a recent report estimates that more than 50 million Americans are likely to buy crypto in the next year. Today we have expert help to share more about it.
MARKETS
American Banker

Treasury says new law only way to fully contain stablecoin risks

The U.S. Treasury’s top official for financial oversight said government regulators need action from lawmakers to adequately protect investors — and the wider financial system — from risks posed by stablecoins. “If Congress does not enact legislation, the regulators will try to use what authority they have,”...
CONGRESS & COURTS
zycrypto.com

How The US Treasury May Cause More Instability For Stablecoins

A back-and-forth on Stablecoin regulation between the US Congress and the US Treasury department has left the fate of Stablecoins hanging in the balance. Nellie Liang, the US Treasury secretary, last week, called out the US congress for what she believes is a marked sloppiness in the formulation of regulations regarding Stablecoins.
U.S. POLITICS
Coinspeaker

US Treasury Officials Calls for New Stablecoin Regulation

Members of Congress are actually making a lot of moves with respect to bringing regulations to the digital currency ecosystem including key areas such as stablecoins. As the request for functional stablecoin regulation heats up across the board, a US Treasury Official, Nellie Liang has advocated for the introduction of policy guidelines on the unique class of digital assets by the American Congress. The call from Liang, who currently serves as the Under Secretary was further propounded following the claims of ‘potentially big risk’ when using stablecoins.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC San Diego

U.S. Treasury Yields Rise Slightly as Investors Assess Omicron Risk

U.S. Treasury yields rose slightly on Monday, as investors grew concerned that that omicron Covid variant will derail the recovery. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 2.6 basis points to 1.428% at around 4:30 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond moved 3.7 basis points higher to 1.854%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
ECONOMY
theblockcrypto.com

FSOC says it will seek to mitigate stablecoin risks if Congress doesn't

The Financial Stability Oversight Committee finalized its 2021 report at today's meeting. The annual report recommends that federal and state regulators continue to scrutinize digital assets for potential risks to the financial system. The Committee reviewed the recently released President's Working Group report on stablecoins, which elaborated on possible risks...
CONGRESS & COURTS
wkzo.com

U.S. regulators flag climate change, stablecoins as potential systemic risks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Climate change, the rapid growth of “stablecoins” and financial innovations that led to frenzied trading of GameStop Corp shares early this year are threats to the U.S. financial system that merit closer scrutiny, a Treasury Department-led regulatory panel said on Friday. In its annual...
ENVIRONMENT
CoinTelegraph

US Financial Stability Oversight Council identifies stablecoins and cryptos as threats to financial system

In an annual report published on Friday, the United States Financial Stability Oversight Council, or FSOC, voiced its concern over the adoption of stablecoins and other digital assets. Regarding stablecoins, the FSOC said consumer confidence could be undermined by factors such as illiquidity, lack of appropriate safeguards, opacity regarding redemption...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
150K+
Followers
73K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy