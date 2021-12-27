ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Coinbase Global Rose 4% Today

By Demitri Kalogeropoulos
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

What happened

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) shareholders beat the market on Monday as the stock rose 4% by 12:30 p.m. ET. The S&P 500 was up about 1% in that time. Coinbase benefited from another rebound in prices for many popular cryptocurrencies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pUi8M_0dWoTgW700

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

The business, which provides a marketplace for cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, tends to perform well when prices for these assets jump. That's just what happened in early Monday trading, during which Bitcoin crossed $51,000.

Coinbase often sees more trading on its platform, and higher transaction fees, while prices are rising quickly. Transaction volume slumped 29% last quarter, for example, management said in early November, due to slumping prices.

Conversely, investors are hoping that a strong finish to 2021 for crypto coins will provide momentum for Coinbase's business into the new year. The stock is also seen as an attractive option for people seeking exposure to the digital asset world without focusing too much on owning individual cryptocurrencies.

Now what

Management said in a conference call last month that the fiscal fourth quarter was off to a strong start due to rising volatility and higher crypto prices. Those trends appear to be picking up in the final trading days of 2021, adding optimism about the short-term earnings picture. But investors will have to wait until Coinbase's next quarterly report, likely in early February, for confirmation that sales volumes are rebounding.

In the meantime, look for more volatility in Coinbase stock that roughly tracks with the motion in cryptocurrency prices. Looking further out, the value of the platform will ultimately depend on whether or not these digital assets find significant traction in mainstream commerce. That's the bigger-picture trend to follow when judging the potential for Coinbase's stock over the long term.

10 stocks we like better than Coinbase Global, Inc.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Coinbase Global, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 16, 2021

Demitri Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Bitcoin and Coinbase Global, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rose#Coin#Management#Coinbase Global Inc
Forbes

Cryptocurrency Investing Predictions For 2022

Well, wasn’t 2021 sort of a moon launch? I think so. It hit all-time highs despite all the “legends” saying it’s a worthless seashell for tech dorks. Wrong! Hey, it’s not $68,000, but it’ll get there again. Right?. “Bitcoin will reach at least $200,000...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

2 High-Yield Tech Stocks to Buy in January

Dividend stocks have a long history of handily outperforming non-dividend-paying companies. This pair of income-generating stocks offers a healthy combination of growth and value. If history is our guide, the best thing an investor can do with his cash is to buy dividend stocks. Numerous studies prove that over long...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Missed Out on Bitcoin? Here's What to Buy Now

Bitcoin has the most holders of all cryptocurrencies, and has become digital gold in the eyes of many. Future uses for cryptocurrency include NFTs that allow access to digital and real-world events. These utilities are being built on blockchains like Ethereum and Solana. Solana may have a leg up on...
MARKETS
Forbes

Where To Put $1,000 In Your Cryptocurrency Portfolio On New Year’s Day

The cryptocurrency market never sleeps. Yes, it’s even open at midnight on New Year’s Eve. So let’s pretend you got a $1,000 to invest and you want to up game in the wonderful and crazy world of crypto. Maybe you feel you’ve got enough Bitcoin to sink a battleship and need to diversify. Where do you go?
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
150K+
Followers
73K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy