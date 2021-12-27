ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet of the Week: Special needs Calico kitty needs home

By Devon Walsh
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

Our Pet of the Week is a beautiful six-month-old Calico kitten named Gopher. Gopher has some special needs, but those needs don’t slow her down a bit. She’s missing one of her paws, and her back two paws are slightly deformed. However, she can walk, run, and play just fine! Because she has special needs, the Mobile SPCA is asking that she be kept indoors only because she would not be able to defend herself if something happened. She has a wonderful disposition, and her personality is not affected by her paws.

If you are interested in adopting Gopher, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.

WKRG would like to thank Shoe Station for Sponsoring our Pet of the Week.

