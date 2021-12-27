NFL Draft Profile: Danny Gray, Wide Receiver, Southern Methodist University Mustangs

#5

Pos: WR

Ht: 6010

Wt: 180

DOB:

Eligible: 2022

Dallas, TX

Blinn College/James Madison High School

Danny Gray SMU

Mustangs

Pros:

Gray offers good size at the position to play on the outside full-time. He plays with speed and quickness that gives him good ability before and after the catch. In his route progression, he really turns on the burners and has an elite second gear to pose a threat downfield. Excels on crossing routes over the middle because of his ability to extend plays after the catch with straight-line speed. Possesses good control of his body and feet in his route running. He is able to stop and start on a dime which is a crucial trait to possess as a boundary, vertical receiver. He shows good positional awareness as he is hugging the sideline to know how much room he has to operate. Consistently showed to be on the same wavelength as his quarterback to time comeback throws. The SMU receiver can stick his foot in the ground and make a decisive cut at full speed.