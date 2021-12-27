ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Still looking for that picture book you loved as a kid? Try asking Instagram

By Rachel Treisman
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Monear Fatemi was on the hunt for a children's book she had loved as a kid in the 1980s. She remembered so many vivid details: the family in the book ate lima beans, the dad had a bushy mustache, the cat's name was "Dog." She could recall every detail, it seemed,...

www.gpb.org

Comments / 0

Related
Laredo Morning Times

Book World: 10 noteworthy books for January

- - - 'Honor,' by Thrity Umrigar (Algonquin, Jan. 4) Newspaper accounts of defiant women in India inspired journalist-turned-writer Umrigar's novel, which considers the privilege of choosing the person you love. Journalist Smita Agarwal hasn't lived in Mumbai since her teens. Arriving to report on the tragic story of Meena Mustafa, a Hindu woman whose marriage to a Muslim man incited a murder, she finds tension between cultures in ways she never expected.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

20 of the Best Picture Books You’ve Never Heard Of

As a former children’s librarian, I’ve read a lot of picture books. Some, I return to again and again, whether for story time or for my own enjoyment (listen, while Penguin Problems doesn’t work for a large group of babies and toddlers, I love that book; it’s hilarious). Many of those books are old standards or popular new picture books that people with children in their lives — and even those without — have heard of. They’re your Jerry Pinkneys, your Eric Carles, your Anna Dewdneys, your Ellen Stoll Walshes. All of these are popular for a reason. Often, they worm their ways into children’s heads with verbal repetition or rhyming, mesmerizing rhythm, bold or interesting illustrations, or interactive elements. Adults may appreciate the book’s artistry, clever turns of phrase, great plot and character development, and even subtle nods to their readership. For this list we’ll move beyond the old standbys and discover 20 of the best picture books you’ve never heard of.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Laredo Morning Times

Book World: The books to read in 2022 based on what you loved in 2021

Whatever else happened in 2021, there were undeniable bright spots - in the form of cherished books that distracted, entertained and moved us. Expect more like them in 2022. If you want to really replicate the reading experience, here are some titles to consider based on recent favorites. If you...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Sedaris
8 News Now

Books to read in the new year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Looking for new books to read as you ring in the new year? The folks at E Shaver Bookseller have plenty of ideas to help you out, regardless of the genre you’re interested in. “The Lyrics: 1956 to Present” by Paul McCartney Published in two volumes that can be bought together, […]
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Elite Daily

Use Christmas Song Lyrics For Instagram Captions With Pics You Fa La La La Love

The holiday season is all about spending quality time with family and friends, but, from time to time, it's harmless to sneak away and catch up on social media. After all, it's so tempting to update your followers on all the presents you've received, memories you’ve made with family, and sweet mistletoe kisses you’ve gotten from your partner. The perfect photo is going to require a festive caption, and these Christmas song lyrics for holiday Instagram captions will instantly have your followers hitting the “like” button.
INTERNET
TheConversationCanada

Have an Instagram account for your pet? Love sharing funny animal videos? You're part of the cute economy

Was one of the last DMs you received on Instagram a video of ducklings wearing flowers for hats, or floating in a sink full of water? An overly zealous cockapoo dancing on the couch with his human? A husky throwing a temper tantrum because he couldn’t come indoors? If sharing cute animal content is your love language, you’re not alone — you are part of a bigger cultural phenomenon called the cute economy. The cute economy is not only a network of cute content that people participate in making, sharing and circulating but also a multibillion-dollar business due to creators’ ability...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crowdsourcing#Vintage Books#Picture Book#English#Persian#Google#Pease Porridge Press#Tight Times
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Best of Political Rewind: Anna Sales on her book 'Talk About Hard Things'

This episode originally aired May 19, 2021, on Political Rewind. The past year was difficult for many people. The friends and families of COVID-19 victims mourned the loss of loved ones. It was a year when poisonous politics continued to split families along the fault lines of partisan loyalty. The economy collapsed and exacerbated hardship across Georgia and beyond.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
SOCIETY
Mashed

Betty White Says This Food Rule Got Her To Her 100th Birthday

Betty White is a national treasure, and her life is the kind of roadmap we should all be so lucky to emulate. As People notes, the actor and comedian will celebrate her 100th birthday in January 2022, and is still proving she's the master of comedic timing. "Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless," Sandra Bullock tells the magazine. "The rest of us just remain silent and pray we're not cut out of the scene." This legendary star is pretty much unanimously admired by her peers and anyone who has followed White's Hollywood tale.
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

Netflix just released the final episodes of one of its most successful shows ever

Don't Miss: 10 crazy Cyber Week deals still available on Sunday (last chance!) Ursula Corbero’s Money Heist character Tokyo had a great line in the insanely popular hit TV series on Netflix. Well, tons of great lines, actually. But to cite just one in particular: “A lot of people believe we only find one true love in our lives.” What they don’t realize, though? It’s that, whether you realize it or not, “you can have several lives.” That’s certainly been true, and remains so, for Money Heist — aka La Casa de Papel, which debuted its final batch of episodes on Netflix...
TV SERIES
enstarz.com

Nicole Kidman Determined Not to Come Back To US for One Reason: Husband Keith Urban Can't Say No To Actress? [Report]

Speculations believe that Nicole Kidman will be moving back to her family in Australia and has no plans on going back to the United States with her husband, Keith Urban. Based on a report by the New Idea, while the Australian-American couple is residing in Nashville, Tennessee, the actress is ready to come back home. And aside from that, Kidman was said to be fully determined to spend more time with her mother, Janelle.
NASHVILLE, TN
shortlist.com

Netflix just canceled one of its biggest shows after just one season

Netflix is notorious for cancelling shows before they have time to prove themselves - and it’s just done it again with one of its biggest series of the year. Cowboy Bebop, the live-action adaptation of the successful anime, was meant to be another mega-sized sci-fi hit for Netflix. The streaming giant spent some $1.5 million on one promo campaign for the thing, but the show was released to mixed reviews. We actually think it’s worth a watch, with John Cho having fun as Spike Spiegel, but it’s not the adaptation some fans wanted.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston Explains Why She Never Had A ‘Breakdown’ Like Britney Spears In The 90s

In a new interview, Jennifer Aniston revealed the factors that allowed her to avoid public crises after rising to fame as Rachel Green on ‘Friends.’. Jennifer Aniston, 52, was America’s sweetheart while playing Rachel Green on Friends. And during the show’s ten-season run, as well as in the 15 years since, Jennifer has remained centered and humble while avoiding any public crises or incidents that have plagued other A-list stars like Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan, and more. So, how did Jennifer do it? “A godsend of support — just so many evolved, positive people around me,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on Wednesday, December 8.
CELEBRITIES
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
4K+
Followers
19K+
Post
837K+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy