Matchup Roundup: New UFC and Bellator fights announced in the past week (Dec. 20-26)

MMA fight announcements are hard to follow. With so many outlets and channels available, it’s nearly impossible to organize.

But here at MMA Junkie, we’ve got your back.

Each week, we’ll compile all the newly surfaced fights in one spot. Every Monday, expect a feature listing everything you might have missed from the UFC or Bellator.

Here are the fight announcements that were broken or confirmed by MMA Junkie from Dec. 20-26.

UFC Fight Night, Las Vegas, Jan. 15

Middleweight: Joseph Holmes (7-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC) vs. Jamie Pickett (12-6 MMA, 1-2 UFC)

Bellator 273, Phoenix, Jan. 29

Middleweight: Romero Cotton (5-0 MMA, 5-0 BMMA) vs. Dalton Rosta (5-0 MMA, 5-0 BMMA) (MMA Junkie)

UFC Fight Night, Las Vegas, Feb. 5

Phil Hawes

Middleweight: With Ian Heinisch out, Phil Hawes (11-3 MMA, 3-1 UFC) steps in to fight Sam Alvey (33-16-1 MMA, 10-11-1 UFC) (MyMMANews.com)

UFC Fight Night, Las Vegas, Feb. 19

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 23: Jessica-Rose Clark of Australia reacts after her victory over Joselyne Edwards of Panama in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 23, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Women’s bantamweight: Jessica-Rose Clark (11-6 MMA, 4-2 UFC) vs. Stephanie Egger (6-2 MMA, 1-1 UFC)

Bellator 274, Uncasville, Conn., Feb. 19

Welterweight: Neiman Gracie (11-2 MMA, 9-2 BMMA) vs. Logan Storley (12-1 MMA, 7-1 BMMA) (MMA Fighting)

Heavyweight: Davion Franklin (4-0 MMA, 4-0 BMMA) vs. Said Sowma (8-2 MMA, 2-1 BMMA) (My MMA News)

UFC 272, Las Vegas, March 5

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 09: (L-R) Mariya Agapova of Kazakhstan punches Sabina Mazo of Colombia in their bantamweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 09, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Women’s flyweight: Mariya Agapova (10-2 MMA, 2-1 UFC) vs. Maryna Moroz (10-3 MMA, 5-3 UFC) (Combate)

Light heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby (16-5-1 MMA, 4-2-1 UFC) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (16-4 MMA, 4-2 UFC)

Flyweight: Tim Elliott (17-12-1 MMA, 6-10 UFC) vs. Tagir Ulanbekov (13- MMA, 2-0 UFC)

UFC Fight Night, Las Vegas, March 12

Middleweight: Alex Pereira (4-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC) vs. Bruno Silva (22-6 MMA, 3-0 UFC) (Combate)

Middleweight: Cody Brundage (6-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC) vs. Dalcha Lungiambula (11-3 MMA, 2-2 UFC)

Featherweight: Joshua Culibao (9-1-1 MMA, 1-1-1 UFC) vs. Damon Jackson (19-4-1 MMA, 2-2-1 UFC)

UFC Fight Night, TBA, March 19

Timur Valiev

Bantamweight: Jack Shore (15-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC) vs. Timur Valiev (18-2 MMA, 2-0 UFC) (MMA Fight Universe)

UFC Fight Night, Columbus, Ohio, March 26

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 06: (R-L) Askar Askaarov of Russia punches Joseph Benavidez in their flyweight fight during the UFC 259 event at UFC APEX on March 06, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Flyweight: Askar Askarov (13-0-1 MMA, 3-0-1 UFC) vs. Kai Kara-France (23-9 MMA, 6-2 UFC) (MMA Junkie)