Matchup Roundup: New UFC and Bellator fights announced in the past week (Dec. 20-26)
MMA fight announcements are hard to follow. With so many outlets and channels available, it’s nearly impossible to organize.
But here at MMA Junkie, we’ve got your back.
Each week, we’ll compile all the newly surfaced fights in one spot. Every Monday, expect a feature listing everything you might have missed from the UFC or Bellator.
Here are the fight announcements that were broken or confirmed by MMA Junkie from Dec. 20-26.
UFC Fight Night, Las Vegas, Jan. 15
Middleweight: Joseph Holmes (7-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC) vs. Jamie Pickett (12-6 MMA, 1-2 UFC)
Bellator 273, Phoenix, Jan. 29
Middleweight: Romero Cotton (5-0 MMA, 5-0 BMMA) vs. Dalton Rosta (5-0 MMA, 5-0 BMMA) (MMA Junkie)
UFC Fight Night, Las Vegas, Feb. 5
Middleweight: With Ian Heinisch out, Phil Hawes (11-3 MMA, 3-1 UFC) steps in to fight Sam Alvey (33-16-1 MMA, 10-11-1 UFC) (MyMMANews.com)
UFC Fight Night, Las Vegas, Feb. 19
Women’s bantamweight: Jessica-Rose Clark (11-6 MMA, 4-2 UFC) vs. Stephanie Egger (6-2 MMA, 1-1 UFC)
Bellator 274, Uncasville, Conn., Feb. 19
Welterweight: Neiman Gracie (11-2 MMA, 9-2 BMMA) vs. Logan Storley (12-1 MMA, 7-1 BMMA) (MMA Fighting)
Heavyweight: Davion Franklin (4-0 MMA, 4-0 BMMA) vs. Said Sowma (8-2 MMA, 2-1 BMMA) (My MMA News)
UFC 272, Las Vegas, March 5
Women’s flyweight: Mariya Agapova (10-2 MMA, 2-1 UFC) vs. Maryna Moroz (10-3 MMA, 5-3 UFC) (Combate)
Light heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby (16-5-1 MMA, 4-2-1 UFC) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (16-4 MMA, 4-2 UFC)
Flyweight: Tim Elliott (17-12-1 MMA, 6-10 UFC) vs. Tagir Ulanbekov (13- MMA, 2-0 UFC)
UFC Fight Night, Las Vegas, March 12
Middleweight: Alex Pereira (4-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC) vs. Bruno Silva (22-6 MMA, 3-0 UFC) (Combate)
Middleweight: Cody Brundage (6-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC) vs. Dalcha Lungiambula (11-3 MMA, 2-2 UFC)
Featherweight: Joshua Culibao (9-1-1 MMA, 1-1-1 UFC) vs. Damon Jackson (19-4-1 MMA, 2-2-1 UFC)
UFC Fight Night, TBA, March 19
Bantamweight: Jack Shore (15-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC) vs. Timur Valiev (18-2 MMA, 2-0 UFC) (MMA Fight Universe)
UFC Fight Night, Columbus, Ohio, March 26
Flyweight: Askar Askarov (13-0-1 MMA, 3-0-1 UFC) vs. Kai Kara-France (23-9 MMA, 6-2 UFC) (MMA Junkie)
