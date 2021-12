The Solana price analysis is bullish today. The resistance for SOL is present at $178. Support for SOL/USD is found at $172. The Solana price analysis is bullish today as the coin’s price function is headed upwards, and we expect more upside to follow after a break above $175. Soon SOL will be retesting $176.6 resistance after covering the range from $169.9 to $175.1. Market pressure will appear at this level, and bulls will need a little more push for a breakthrough; even some correction is also not out of the question. If SOL succeeds in breaking above $176.6, bulls will start their march towards the $178 target.

STOCKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO