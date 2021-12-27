Winter storms dump heavy snow in Reno, Lake Tahoe; state offices closed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Winter storms have hammered Northern Nevada resulting in road closures, flight cancelations, and state offices being closed.

U.S. 395 is closed in Washoe Valley in both directions due to dangerous weather conditions.

Also, a stretch of I-80 in the Sierra is shut down because of a powerful winter storm that dropped nearly 2 feet of snow on some ski resorts around Lake Tahoe overnight and isn’t done yet. I-80 connects Reno to Sacramento and is closed in both directions due to poor visibility from the Nevada-California state line to Colfax.

The National Weather Service says another 1 to 2 feet at lake level and up to another 3 feet at elevations above 7,000 feet. Winds over ridgetops could gust in excess of 100 mph.

Authorities near Reno reported a 20-car pileup Sunday on a snow-blown highway where drivers described whiteout conditions. The California Department of Transportation also closed other mountain routes while warning of poor visibility and slippery conditions for drivers.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.