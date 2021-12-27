ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

CES Growing Virtual, Ford In China, Apple AR Headset Push, Bitcoin Rebound, US Holiday Sales: 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From The Weekend

By Madhukumar Warrier
Benzinga
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeading into the last trading week of 2021, here is a quick roundup of the top five stories from the technology, corporate and cryptocurrency sectors that investors would not want to miss out on from the weekend. 1. Big Tech Opts For CES 2022 Virtual Participation: Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT)...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Virtual Land Just Sold For 9 ETH In The SandBox

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $37,180, which is 2.89x the current floor price of 3.46 Ether (CRYPTO: ETH). The estate consists of 166,464 plots of land –– each plot is 2,500 square feet in the metaverse. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Inc#Ces Growing Virtual#Apple Ar#Big Tech Opts For#Msft#Alphabet Inc#Twitter Inc#Twtr#Omicron#Ford Motor Co#Nio Inc#Tesla Inc#Tsla#Aapl#Meta Platforms Inc#Iphone#Bloomberg#Mastercard Inc#Cryptocurrencies Rebound#Btc
Benzinga

Avis Budget Group Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Avis Budget Gr. Looking at options history for Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) we detected 12 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 16% of the...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Nio's stock pulls back, after soaring about 15% the previous session

Shares of Nio Inc. pulled back 1.5% in premarket trading Friday, after soaring 14.8% the previous session, which was the biggest one-day gain since it rocketed 17.4% on March. 9. Thursday's rally in the China-based electric vehicle maker's stock occurred despite no releases or filings from the company, and followed a 3-day losing streak in which shed 6.5% to close Wednesday at $28.25, or just above the Dec. 20 14-month closing low of $28.16. Nio's stock has underperformed its China-based EV-maker peers by a wide margin in 2021, as it has shed 33.5% while shares of XPeng Inc. have climbed 14.2% and Li Auto Inc. have gained 10.8%. Meanwhile, Tesla Inc.'s stock has soared 51.7% year to date and the S&P 500 has advanced 27.2%. Based on the latest exchange data, short interest in Nio's stock as a percent of float, or publicly tradeable shares, was 3.78%, compared with 2.52% for XPeng, 3.04% for Li Auto and 3.2% for Tesla.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) shed 0.92% to $2,897.04 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.26% to 4,766.18 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $122.29 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
NIO
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
Benzinga

Sean Udall Talks The 'January Effect' With PreMarket Prep Plus

Sean Udall joined PreMarket Prep Plus on Friday to talk about the "January Effect": the tendency for some stocks to rise in the first month of the year following a year-end sell-off for tax purposes. In his opinion, there has never been a greater year of tax-loss selling than what...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) slid 2.33% to $336.35 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.61% to 15,644.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $47.98 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) inched 0.41% higher to $344.36 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.16% to 15,741.56 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.25% to 36,398.08. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $39.97 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow down 61 points on losses in Procter & Gamble, Microsoft shares

Behind negative returns for shares of Procter & Gamble and Microsoft, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is falling Thursday afternoon. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 61 points, or 0.2%, lower, as shares of Procter & Gamble (PG) and Microsoft (MSFT) are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Procter & Gamble's shares have declined $1.33, or 0.8%, while those of Microsoft have dropped $2.32, or 0.7%, combining for a roughly 24-point drag on the Dow. Nike (NKE) Amgen Inc. (AMGN) and Apple Inc. (AAPL) are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
Benzinga

CNBC's Final Trades: Nvidia, Costco Wholesale, Macy's And More

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management chose iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) as her pick. The ETF has gained almost 32% year to date. Rob Sechan of New Edge Capital Group named Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). The stock of...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy