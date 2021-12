From a brief dip to around $46.8K on Thursday morning to the breach of the $48K mark on Friday morning, Bitcoin offered a befitting farewell to a gyrating year in which the crypto king reached breakout territories, yet ended up yielding about 30% of market share to altcoins. The broader crypto market rose about 3% to $2.27 trillion as of a.m. 5 a.m. ET Friday.

MARKETS ・ 3 HOURS AGO